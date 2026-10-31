Mindful Movements: November wellness and fitness news and things to do in the UAE

It's a busy month for all things fitness. November 1 marks the start of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, with key events as Dubai Run, Ride and Yoga, alongside many more free workout events across the emirate.

To balance out all that exercise, there are new ways to relax and restore this month, from new spa treatments to full moon yoga.

Full Day Reset at JA Palm Tree Court

Calm Spa at JA Palm Tree Court is offering a day of relaxation throughout November, combining a 75-minute Stress Release Massage with a three-course set lunch on the outdoor terrace. Guests will also have access to the resort's spa facilities, swimming pools and private beach. The package includes a 20 per cent discount on additional spa treatments and dining at selected outlets.

Daily throughout November, 10am-3pm, with treatments to be completed before 3pm; Calm Spa, JA Palm Tree Court, Dubai; Dh650 per person, Monday to Friday; bookings via WhatsApp on 050 145 4518 or by calling 04 814 5810

Calm Spa's massage offer for two

Those booking a 90-minute deep tissue massage at Calm Spa at JA Palm Tree Court throughout November will receive a complimentary 60-minute massage. Guests can use the additional treatment on a return visit, give it to someone else, or enjoy it together as part of a shared spa experience. Available on weekdays, this offer is designed for guests looking to unwind or share a wellness experience with a friend or partner.

Monday to Friday throughout November, 10am-4pm, with treatments to be completed before 4pm; Calm Spa, JA Palm Tree Court, Dubai; Dh800 per person; bookings via WhatsApp on 050 145 4518 or by calling 04 814 5810.

Rise Pilates and GxBar

Those looking to combine a workout with a beauty treatment can join a one-day event hosted by Rise Pilates Studio and GxBar as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The experience begins with a 50-minute Reformer Pilates class, followed by a 30-minute treatment at GxBar. Participants can choose from options including an express facial, hand or foot spa, make-up application or hair styling. The price also includes refreshments, snacks and a goodie bag.

November 1; sessions from 9.30am to 11.30am; Dh199 per person; Rise Pilates Studio and GxBar; booking required, with limited places available

Dubai Ride

Cyclists can take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Cyclists can take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road, a…

Cyclists will once again be able to ride along Sheikh Zayed Road without traffic when Dubai Ride returns as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. The free community event offers two routes: a family-friendly 4km ride through Downtown Dubai, passing landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, and a more challenging 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road that crosses Dubai Canal Bridge. More than 40,000 cyclists took part last year. Participants must bring their own bicycles and wear helmets, while registered cyclists will receive a free event T-shirt.

November 1; from 6.15am, with participants advised to arrive between 4am and 6am; Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road; free, registration required at dubairide.com.

1Rebel and AKIN Barber team up for Movember

To mark Movember, the annual campaign raising awareness of men's health, fitness studio 1Rebel is partnering with Akin Barber for a free grooming pop-up at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC. The event invites men to have their moustaches styled by professional barbers, whether they prefer a classic look or something more elaborate.

The initiative supports Al Jalila Foundation and aims to encourage conversations around men's physical and mental health. Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first served basis.

November 3; 9am-1pm; 1Rebel, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai; free, no booking required

Reform Athletica introduces men-only classes for Movember

Reform Athletica is introducing men-only classes for the first time as part of a Movember initiative at ICD Brookfield Place.

In partnership with Dubai skincare brand Ashri Skin, the studio will host three sessions throughout November, combining fitness with a focus on men's well-being.

Participants can choose from RA Strength, Microformer and Reform Method classes, with each attendee receiving a complimentary skincare set from Ashri Skin, valued at Dh619. The initiative is intended to encourage more men to make time for exercise and self-care.

November 11 at 7.30am (RA Strength), November 18 at 8.30am (Microformer) and November 25 at 8.30am (Reform Method); Reform Athletica, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai; bookings via reformathletica.com

Nakheel Palm Run

Runners of all abilities can take part in the Nakheel Palm Run, which returns to Palm Jumeirah as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Taking place along the island's Crescent, the event offers 3km, 5km and 10km distances, with views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline along the way.

The race village will also feature music and family activities, hosted by radio personality Big Rossi. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while those who complete the race will receive a medal and digital certificate.

November 14; race village opens at 5.30am, with races starting from 6.30am; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; registration via Premier Online

Dubai Run

Participants in Dubai Run can choose between a 5km and 10km route. Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Participants in Dubai Run can choose between a 5km and 10km …

One of the biggest events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar, Dubai Run returns to Sheikh Zayed Road, turning the busy motorway into a running track for the early morning.

Participants can choose between a 5km and 10km route, with both open to runners of all ages and abilities. The free event attracted a record 307,000 participants last year, making it one of the world's largest community runs. Registration is required.

November 22; from 6.30am, with runners required to finish by 9am; Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; free, registration details to be announced

Hyrox Dubai

Hyrox returns to Dubai with a two-day fitness competition at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

Combining running with functional workout stations, the event tests participants' strength, endurance and speed. Competitors range from experienced athletes aiming to improve their personal bests to first-timers taking on the challenge.

November 27-28; Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai; spectator tickets Dh70 per day

Dubai Yoga

The Dubai Fitness Challenge will conclude with a mass yoga session at Zabeel Park. Taking place at sunset, Dubai Yoga invites participants of all experience levels to join an outdoor practice against the backdrop of the city's skyline.

The event marks the end of the month-long initiative, which encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days.

November 29; sunset, exact time to be confirmed; Zabeel Park, Dubai; registration and pricing details to be announced

Burj2Burj half-marathon reveals new route

This year's Burj2Burj has a new route that will start at Coca-Cola Arena. Photo: Burj2Burj Show caption: This year's Burj2Burj has a new route that will start at Coc…

Registration is still open for Dubai's Burj2Burj half-marathon, which has announced a new route for its fourth edition, taking runners past some of the city's most recognisable landmarks. The cost is Dh310 but will go up to Dh350 from November 2 until January 3 or until capacity is reached.

Starting at Coca-Cola Arena, the 21.1km course will pass Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future before heading towards Jumeirah Beach Road and finishing near Burj Al Arab. The mostly flat course is designed for both first-time half-marathon runners and experienced athletes, with pacers available throughout.

A three-day expo will also take place ahead of the race, including a 1km Mini Marathon for children aged 3 to 12. Nearly 16,000 runners registered for the sold-out run last year.

January 24, 2027; from 6.30am; starts at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; Dh310 until November 2, rising to Dh350 thereafter, subject to availability; burj2burj.com.

Raffles Dubai introduces Slow Down and Reset treatments

Massages are designed to ease bodily tension, with mental relaxation often being a nice added benefit. But Raffles Dubai's latest set of Slow Down and Reset treatments purposefully targets both in one session.

Mindful Dreams combines a Balinese-style massage with breathwork and guided meditation, while Soul of Arabia combines massage and sound healing. Both are 90-minute treatments. Aroma Touch uses essential oils alongside massage to ease tension and encourage balance, and can be booked for 60 or 90 minutes.

Available now; Palm Jumeirah; Dh550 for 60 minutes, and Dh750 for 90 minutes; Call 04 324 8888 to book

New treatments at The Hundred Wellness Centre

A deep soft tissue therapy is one of two new treatments at The Hundred Wellness Centre. Photo: The Hundred Wellness Centre Show caption: A deep soft tissue therapy is one of two new treatments at T…

The Dubai-based wellness centre is introducing two new treatments to further complement its holistic mind-body offering.

First is Deep Soft Tissue Therapy, led by The Hundred Wellness Centre’s physiotherapist, Sowon Jang. The treatment relieves muscular tension and discomfort and costs Dh500 for a 60-minute session.

The second, Release and Restore, is a bodywork treatment designed to help release muscle tension, ease stiffness and support overall muscle recovery. The specialist adapts the treatment to each individual, offering an opportunity to slow down and prioritise muscle relaxation. Prices start at Dh360 for a 60-minute session, while 90-minute sessions cost Dh520.

The one-to-one treatments complement the wellness centre’s wider offering, which includes movement practices such as Pilates, recovery tools including infrared sauna and lymphatic drainage, as well as counselling services ranging from life coaching to marriage counselling.

Available now; Jumeirah 1; Call 04 344 7333 to book

Abu Dhabi

Adnoc Al Ain Half Marathon

Runners can take in the sights of Al Ain as the Adnoc Al Ain Half Marathon returns with four distances catering to different fitness levels.

Participants can choose from a 21.1km half-marathon, 10km, 5km or 2.5km race, with routes taking them through the oasis city, known for its palm groves, cultural landmarks and desert scenery.

The event, which takes place ahead of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, will also feature an event village and entertainment, while runners will receive official race apparel and finisher medals.

November 7; Al Ain, Abu Dhabi; Dh65 for 2.5km, Dh90 for 5km, Dh172 for 10km and Dh292 for the half-marathon

Spartan World Championship

The Spartan World Championship is set to return to Abu Dhabi. Leslie Pableo for The National Show caption: The Spartan World Championship is set to return to Abu Dhabi…

The Spartan World Championship returns to Abu Dhabi for its sixth consecutive year, bringing international obstacle course racing to Al Wathba Desert.

Held over four days and organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event attracts competitors from around the world, from elite athletes to recreational racers. Participants will tackle a series of obstacles designed to test their strength, endurance and agility, with the desert setting adding another challenge as they navigate sandy terrain along the course.

Participants can choose from a 5km Sprint with 20 obstacles, a 10km Super with 25 obstacles or a 21km Beast with 30 obstacles. There will also be shorter races for children and a team relay.

November 19 to 22; Al Wathba Desert, Abu Dhabi; entry from is Dh364 for the Sprint, Dh437 for the Super, Dh551 for the Beast and Dh95 for children's races; arabia.spartan.com

Beaver supermoon yoga and sound healing

The Beaver Supermoon is the year's largest and brightest supermoon, and it gets its nickname from an old tradition in which Native Americans marked the time beavers would prepare for winter by building their lodges before rivers froze.

To make the most of the spectacle as it lights up the night sky, sign up for a special yoga and sound healing wellness ritual at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on November 26. The salutations suit all levels, and the practice will be followed by a restorative sound bath and herbal tea.

From 6pm to 7.30pm; Dh250 per person; West Corniche Road; Call 02 690 9000 to book