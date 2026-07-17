What my fitness watch couldn't tell me about my health

​Fitness became a big part of my life about seven years ago. Within a few months of arriving in the UAE, I gained the so-called “Dubai Stone” and a new friend had to take me under her wing on a fitness journey.

A few months later, I had two gym memberships as well as a ClassPass subscription. We worked out together daily and then I found some ways to burn extra calories, too. I started intermittent fasting and preceded my meals with apple cider vinegar shots. I went all in.

For the first time in years – or maybe ever – I felt powerful. I had skipped as many PE classes as I could get away with in school, embarrassed by my lack of speed and co-ordination. After major spinal surgery in my early twenties, I had lost confidence in how I could live and move within my body. This new feeling of being strong and capable gave me drive way beyond simply dropping a dress size.

Naturally, the Covid-19 pandemic slowed this down. Yes, I took part in online workouts, but I also leaned into life off the hamster wheel. I read more books in the first few months than I had in years. I reconnected with my more spiritual side and started to invest in my self-care in other ways, from sound bowl sessions to daily gratitude lists.

Like many others, I tried to online workouts during the height of the pandemic. Getty Images Info

In the following years, health and well-being became second nature to me. Healthy eating, self-care and fitness fell naturally into place between my career and social commitments. Of course, at times one was dialled up while the other went on the back burner, but the overall balance stayed intact.

Until the past few months. All sense of routine went out of the window when the Iran war began. Like many of my colleagues, I spent the first few weeks glued to my laptop. Although life returned to relative normality quickly, I decided to stay at home as much as possible. My daily routine was compromised to prioritise comfort and productivity. My plans were upended.

So, I decided to go on a last-minute Camino de Santiago walk again, talking my mother and sister into joining me as their UAE holiday had been put on hold. After completing my first camino last year, I wish I had invested in a fancy fitness watch, so I did it shortly after and in time for this trip.

Ever since, I became obsessed with things like fitness age and VO2 max – the maximum amount of oxygen your body can take in and use during intense exercise.

When my mother and sister's holiday to the UAE was put on hold, I convinced them to embark on a six-day walk across Spain instead. Hayley Kadrou / The National Info

As I journeyed from Sarria in Spain to the famous Santiago de Compostela cathedral, I tracked every metric I could. I loved seeing my daily step target increase as I trekked for eight hours a day.

After the walk, I flew back to England. It was one of two unplanned trips I would take home in the first five months of the year, travelling around the country to try to see as many people as possible. This took a toll on my purse, especially when combined with rising air fares and the extortionate price of train travel across the UK.

When I landed back in Dubai a month or so ago, I was suddenly flooded with a sense of overwhelm. It wasn't only the financial anxiety. Despite the 115km pilgrimage, my watch metrics had gone into reverse since my routine was turned upside down. I had writing to catch up on and mounting homework (ironically) from the holistic well-being course I was taking. Voicemails and messages remained unopened. But my first priority was getting back to the gym.

When I ignored my body's warning signs in the gym, I paid the price of having to take time out. Photo: Pexels Info

About two weeks into squeezing in running and cycling sessions, I felt an odd sensation in my back. I ignored it.

I carried on with my weekends, continued working out, headed into the office, attended evening events and made plans with friends. Then my body took action for me, clearly having had enough of me disregarding its warning signs. I found myself in hospital, struggling to walk, waiting for an X-ray, an MRI scan, medication and a sick note. I was officially prescribed rest.

Calling my mother after the hospital ordeal, she pointed out: “Even your holidays don't involve any rest.”

Still, I was impatient to heal. Trying to hack the system, I returned to the doctor's office. He told me what I already knew. My stress was only making matters worse. While some physio and lifestyle adaptations would help, patience was the key ingredient. Finally, the message sank in.

I'm still in my rest and recovery phase, but when I return to training – slowly and steadily – I'll do my best not to forget it as I rebuild my strength and find my balance again.

When your health and mobility are suddenly taken away, it's a stark reminder that arbitrary, non-medical metrics such as a “fitness age” don't really matter. What does matter is being fit and healthy enough to move through everyday life with ease. That was never measured by the watch on my wrist, but it was always in the palm of my hand.