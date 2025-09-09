What to add to and remove from your skincare routine during pregnancy

Hormonal changes are something women become well accustomed to throughout their lives – but pregnancy can alter the system like no other.

Alongside the seismic transformation a woman's body goes through, many also notice a drastically different skin texture and temperament.

The well-worn advice usually centres on solely rubbing oils and moisturising creams on to growing bellies to soothe the skin and reduce stretch marks, yet there is a lot more at play hormonally during this time in a woman's life.

“The body undergoes hormonal changes during pregnancy, which can cause changes in the skin,” confirms Dr Marian Coutinho, specialist dermatology at Kaya Clinic. “The commonly seen changes include darkening of the skin, especially on the face, abdominal line, underarms and breasts; acne breakouts; skin tags; and spider or varicose veins.”

There are several reasons why pregnancy affects skin in varying ways, including hormonal fluctuations, increased blood flow and stretching skin, leading to itching, increased hair growth and excessive oil production, among others.

With fluctuating hormones and different sensitivities, women may want to adapt their skincare routine throughout their pregnancies. Getty Images

“More than 90 per cent of pregnant women notice skin alterations, many of which are completely normal,” says Dr Swathi Dembala, a dermatology and cosmetology specialist at Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. “It's not uncommon for patients to develop or experience flare-ups of acne during pregnancy, often due to the rise in androgen levels stimulating oil glands.”

This is why many women are advised to switch up their daily routine during this time. Dr Lola Ali, a skincare expert and an aesthetician at Euromed Clinic Dubai, recommends being mindful in changes to sensitivities, too: “Heightened skin sensitivity can make previously well-tolerated products irritating.”

Skin can also become more dry during pregnancy, requiring hydrating products that can aid elasticity. Body care, too, can differ from face care, with experts suggesting thicker, richer creams with ingredients such as cocoa or shea butter, almond oil and products rich in vitamin E.

Beauty ingredients to avoid

Some common skincare ingredients are discouraged during pregnancy due to potential safety concerns.

Consult an expert before using essential oils, many of which must be avoided during pregnancy. iStockphoto.com

“Stay away from harsh exfoliants such as retinol and BHAs,” says Chandre Ruiters, beauty and laser therapist at Skin Laundry. “You could use low doses of lactic or glycolic acids to help retexture and brighten the skin. Vitamin C is also a substitute to help with the brightening of the skin.”

Additionally, pregnant women are advised against using harsh exfoliants and products that have strong fragrances or are alcohol-based.

Instead, Ruiters says: “Hyaluronic acid will keep your skin hydrated without any irritation. Niacinamide is good to calm inflammation and build the skin’s barrier, and ceramides are good to nourish and protect the skin.”

For itchy skin, calamine lotion or oatmeal-based creams can be soothing.

“A simple routine with mild, soap-free cleansers and fragrance-free moisturisers can go a long way in keeping the skin comfortable and healthy,” says Dr Dembala.

It's important to check products containing – and steer clear of undiluted bottles of – certain essential oils. “Clary sage, rosemary and peppermint oils should be avoided, but lavender and camomile can be used, in very small, diluted doses,” says Dr Ali.

Ways to sooth stretch marks

Rapid stretching of the skin can disrupt collagen and elastin, leading to stretch marks. Getty Images

“During pregnancy, an expectant mother can undergo various changes to the skin caused by a multitude of factors. These changes are common and usually harmless,” says Dr Ali.

“One of the most noticeable changes is the development of stretch marks, which appear as pink, red, purple or white streaks on areas such as the abdomen, breasts or thighs due to rapid stretching and hormonal effects on collagen.”

Collagen production naturally increases during pregnancy to support the growing uterus, skin stretching and foetal development. However, the rapid stretching of the skin can disrupt collagen and elastin in the middle dermis layer resulting in stretch marks.

“Collagen and elastin fibres in the dermis can tear,” says Dr Dilruba Begum, specialist dermatologist, RAK Hospital. “These microtears heal over time, but often leave behind stretch marks that may fade but rarely disappear entirely. While not forever altered in function, the texture and appearance of the skin can be changed long-term.”

Dr Dembala says that “keeping the skin well hydrated is particularly helpful in managing dryness and may also help reduce the severity of stretch marks”.

Hyperpigmentation during pregnancy

Pregnant women often experience a darkening of the skin due to pigmentation, which is also known as chloasma or the “mask of pregnancy”.

The darker patches are triggered by increased levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which in turn stimulate melanin production. Additionally, pregnant women are more susceptible to sun damage, with UV exposure exacerbating pigmentation, so a high SPF sunscreen is recommended.

“Pregnancy can cause dark patches on the face and a darkening of the linea nigra on the abdomen,” says Dr Dilruba Begum, specialist dermatologist, RAK Hospital. “Acne is common as hormonal fluctuations can trigger breakouts, even in women who previously had clear skin. Increased sensitivity means skin can become more reactive, itchy, or prone to dryness, and spider veins and varicose veins can appear due to increased blood volume and pressure on veins.”

Switching up the skincare routine – with a care for products to avoid – can help alleviate some of these symptoms, while others may fade away over time.

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Company profile Company: Eighty6 Date started: October 2021 Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Hospitality Size: 25 employees Funding stage: Pre-series A Investment: $1 million Investors: Seed funding, angel investors