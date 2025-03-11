Doctors can help with lifestyle advice as well and more advanced fertility treatments. Getty Images
Changing the fertility conversation: UAE experts on what to know about reproductive health

Doctors and specialists from the region discuss common misconceptions, how to empower couples and innovations in fertility treatments

Hayley Kadrou
March 11, 2025