Dubai padel hub Matcha Club to open female-only venue in Abu Dhabi

Dubai's boutique padel and community venue Matcha Club is opening a lifestyle hub for women and children in Abu Dhabi, called Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha.

Perched on the shores of Al Bateen beach on Hudayriyat Island, the club will bring its padel courts to the capital, but will also have more wellness-centric activities and classes, including Pilates and yoga.

Similar to the Dubai venue, the Abu Dhabi spot will channel California's Palm Springs in its aesthetic, but it's more ambitious in its offering, and is set in a space spanning 34,000 square metres.

A rendering of the padel courts set to be part of Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Al Bateen Ladies Club

Padel courts aside, amenities include a shaded infinity pool, private beach and spa.

An on-site restaurant will serve Mediterranean bites, and there will also be cafes and a concept store where guests can browse through a collection of resort-style fashion, jewellery, gourmet chocolates and flowers.

The venue will also feature a dedicated club for children, complete with outdoor amenities such as swings, slides and monkey bars, as well as an indoor playground for the summer months.

Apart from its wellness offerings, Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha will also be home to several spaces for community events, including art shows and talks. There is also an outdoor cinema that can accommodate up to 50 people.

The venue is expected to open its doors in the next two weeks, and will operate daily from 7am to 10pm. Day passes start at Dh500, while monthly membership options start at Dh14,900.

The fitness studios, spa, padel courts, retail store and restaurant will be open for walk-in guests.