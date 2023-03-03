Therapy: When to seek it, how it helps and who's it for?

In 2017, a far-reaching report by America's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that 792 million people, or about 10 per cent of the world’s population, were living with a mental health disorder.

In 2022, The Mental State of the World Report 2022 by Sapien Labs said more than 25 per cent of people around the world had a mental health condition, and that there had been “no recovery” from a steep decline in well-being prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite these astounding numbers, there is more work to be done to raise awareness about mental health, how conditions can start and how they can be treated. I still come across some who question whether mental health disorders “actually exist”.

I have often heard people say: “We all have issues”; “Everybody is going through some stuff”; or “People need to toughen up, life is rough”. I once treated a male doctor who did not believe he had depression, because he is educated to a high level.

It took time for him to accept that the signs and symptoms he presented with were a result of depression. He cried inconsolably when he saw his score on a self-report depression questionnaire, which helped with the diagnosis.

I understood at the time that pride, fear of stigmatisation, denial, doubt and misinformation made it difficult for him to acknowledge his depression. And so he delayed seeking help. However, when came in for therapy, it was clear he had exhausted all self-coping strategies and techniques.

What is of particular concern is the number of people who never seek help, even though mental health conditions are treatable and manageable. Many do not realise the serious complications that can result if mental health problems go untreated. These include, but are not limited to, a breakdown of relationships, loss of employment, reduction in earnings, criminal behaviour, violence and, in extreme cases, suicide or other behaviours that engage or harm the life of the person affected or those around them.

So, do you need therapy? It is important to first understand what therapy is and what it entails. The American Psychological Association defines therapy as “a collaborate treatment" based on the relationship between an individual and a psychologist, or therapist. The main point here is the treatment is facilitated by a special relationship known as a “therapeutic alliance”, whereby the duo work together to achieve the patient’s goals.

Although it is perfectly normal for people to feel lonely, sad, anxious, fearful, angry or overwhelmed, or struggle with concentration, memory and the ability to remain organised from time to time, the frequency, duration and intensity of these symptoms is what matters when thinking about seeking help.

For example, if you experience symptoms such as a persistent low mood, anger, loss of interest, feelings of worthlessness, sleep problems and fatigue all at the same time for a period of two weeks, you could be clinically depressed. The intensity of these symptoms can range from mild to severe, and can have varying effects on your day-to-day functioning. You may find it difficult to complete routine activities such as personal hygiene, household chores, work or academic tasks and engaging in leisure activities.

Depression is not the only reason why people should seek therapy, though. Other life challenges that lead to problems at home, work or elsewhere may be good enough reasons to seek help and support.

Therapy can be effective in helping you to deal with or manage myriad challenges and mental health issues, such as difficulties in relationships; work-related stress; managing physical health problems, such as a chronic disease; adjusting to significant life changes such as a new job, getting married, moving house or cities or coping with pregnancy; dealing with loss and grief; uncontrollable overthinking and excessive worrying; and overwhelming social anxiety or phobias.

Certainly not everyone who experiences the above will need therapy. However, it can be beneficial for those who feel they need some “extra” support and guidance to help them navigate their way through such challenges and to provide effective treatment for mental health conditions.

For anyone wondering why to choose therapy instead of seeking out help such as counselling, faith healing, self-help books, homeopathy and over-the-counter medication, the answer is all forms of help that cause no harm are recommended. However, it should be highlighted that therapists apply scientifically validated procedures to help people develop healthier and more effective ways of treating and living with mental health conditions.

Therapists are neutral, non-judgemental and objective when assessing a conditions, and, like other health professionals, treat patients confidentially. They not only provide a safe space for you to talk honestly and openly about your problems, but they can help if you feel overwhelmed during a session.

It is during therapy that you may learn about or revisit possible predisposing or precipitating factors that may have contributed to the condition and the resultant symptoms. Therapy provides patients with tools, techniques and skills that have been repeatedly proven to treat and alleviate symptoms and achieve relief.

Research has even shown that the benefits of therapy last longer than medication alone because you may learn skills and techniques that last after a session has ended. By the time you have completed therapy, you may hopefully have found effective treatment and acquired skills and techniques that can help with managing a host of other challenges in the future.

The aim is to help you live with or overcome future mental health challenges, such as depression or anxiety, better than before starting therapy. Getting the right treatment at the right time can ultimately help how someone living with a mental health condition goes about day-to-day tasks, manages relationships and achieves goals. In other words, to help lead a happier and healthier life.

Anthony S Nhlapo is a clinical psychologist at Priory Wellbeing Centre, Dubai