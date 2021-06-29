Sheikh Hamdan posts Instagram throwback to his time stalking puffins on a remote Scottish Island

Travel might be off for everyone at the moment, but that does not mean we cannot relive some of our favourite memories during self-isolation.



And that is what Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, did through his Instagram stories. He posted a series of pictures from his recent visit to the Isle of May, off the east coast of Scotland.

Sporting a blue fleece and beanie hat, Sheikh Hamdan's story showed him overladen with Canon cameras and lenses aboard a boat, heading out towards the Isle's towering cliffs.

The pictures were also featured on the Group Fazza Instagram account, accompanied by the words: “Life will move on, to make happy and new memories more and more beautiful than the past.”

A rare moment of nature captured by Sheikh Hamdan on a trip to Scotland's Isle of May. Courtesy Instagram / @faz3

The Isle of May is a preserved nature reserve known for its incredible bird life. Every summer, its scaling cliffs come alive with noisy nesting seabirds and brightly coloured puffins.

An expert photographer himself, Sheikh Hamdan has included some amazing images of seabirds. There is a superbly timed shot of a puffin with a mouth full of fish, and an adorable snap of a mother seabird and her newborn chick.

Sheikh Hamdan tucks into a pre-packed sandwich on his trip to the Isle of May. Courtesy Instagram / faz3

The post also includes some candid captures showing the Dubai crown prince tucking into a pre-packed sandwich and playing with a soft toy puffin in the local gift shop.

