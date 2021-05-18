Revealed: the best expat destinations in 2021

The UAE was commended for its security, stability and excellent transport infrastructure in a survey of top expat destinations in 2021 published on Tuesday.

The Emirates was ranked 18th out of 59 countries, an improvement of 16 places on its InterNations Expat Insider 2020 survey rating of 34.

This performance contrasts to the UK which came in a lowly 45th, its expat community complaining of poor quality of life and miserable weather.

The winner was Taiwan while Kuwait was ranked the worst destination for expats.

A man looks across at the soaring Taipei 101 tower in Taiwan, a country which occupies an equally lofty position in the esteem of expats. Getty

UAE performance in the Expat Insider survey 2021

The UAE finished 17th in the quality of life category but where it really shone was in safety and security where it finished third, bettered only by Finland and Singapore.

Compared to a global average of 80 per cent, 92 per cent of expats said the UAE was peaceful and 89 per cent lauded its political stability.

The Emirates also performed well in the travel and transport subcategory, coming in at seventh with 95 per cent of expats satisfied with its infrastructure compared to a global average of 76 per cent.

Another area of excellence came in the ease of settling in category, with the UAE finishing fourth in the subcategory behind Malaysia, Singapore and Kenya.

Expats told the survey that they feel at home culturally in the UAE and found it easy to get used to.

"Expats consider the UAE to be a peaceful, safe and stable country with a lot of travel opportunities and a good transportation infrastructure," an InterNations representative told The National.

"Most are also very happy with the quality of medical care … and it is an ideal destination for expats who are worried about the language barrier as they find it easy to get by without speaking the local language."

This was affirmed by a Kenyan expat who said “the country is safe for me and my two daughters”.

UK performance dragged down by weather and Covid

Expats in the UK may well view the UAE cohort with more than a tinge of envy.

A mere 10 per cent said they were happy with life in Britain overall, giving the UK a miserable ranking of second from last in this category. Only expats in Kuwait were more downbeat.

One of the reasons given was the UK’s ‘inconsistent’ weather, but if it’s not the cold and rain getting expats in Britain down it’s the cost of living, a category in which the country came 45th.

When it comes to the global pandemic, there was a marked disappointment at the UK government's handling of the crisis, a performance that is now to be investigated in a full public inquiry.

Only 55 per cent of expats were happy with the Covid communications of Boris Johnson and his government, compared to a global average of 66 per cent.

Top 10 expat destinations 2021

The UK has some ground to make up on the top 10 destinations for expats in 2021, which can be seen in the gallery above and are listed below.

1. Taiwan

2. Mexico

3. Costa Rica

4. Malaysia

5. Portugal

6. New Zealand

7. Australia

8. Ecuador

9. Canada

10. Vietnam

1. Taiwan

First overall, the east Asian country also finished top in the quality of life and working abroad categories. Furthermore, it came top of the pile in the friendliness subcategory while expats spoke glowingly of its medical care system.

2. Mexico

Mexico’s appearance so near the pinnacle is arguably surprising but expats even rated it at number one in the ease of settling category. Seventy-eight per cent of respondents said it is easy to make friends in Mexico compared to a global average of 44 per cent.

Mexico also polled well in the personal finance and cost of living categories.

3. Costa Rica

Moving down the Americas and coming in third is the wildlife paradise of Costa Rica. Expats rated it very highly in both the ease of settling in and quality of life categories.

It even came in first place in the personal happiness subcategory with 96 per cent of expats thrilled by its natural environment, some way ahead of the global average of 84 per cent.

The National Theatre of Costa Rica in San Jose is one of the country's many attractions for expats. Alamy

4. Malaysia

Malaysia ranks above the global average in every single category polled.

It did exceptionally well in the ease of settling in category with one US expat saying “the people are wonderful”. It also finished top in the language subcategory.

5. Portugal

Recently placed on the UK’s travel green list, Portugal isn’t just popular with tourists – expats love it, too.

The temperate country performed best in the quality of life category, with its weather and lifestyle propelling it to third place.

It also performed very well in the ease of settling category. Eighty-three per cent felt at home compared to a global average of 62 per cent.

8. New Zealand

Peter Jackson saw so much potential in this breathtaking Pacific island he decided it was good enough for Tolkein’s Middle Earth. Whilst expats didn’t mention living on the Lord of the Rings set as a factor in their happiness, they did highlight the quality of life and work opportunities New Zealand provides.

“I love my peaceful, calm and safe existence in New Zealand,” said one US expat.

7. Australia

Just a single place behind its antipodean neighbour came Australia, where expats were most pleased with its range of leisure activities and natural environment.

“Living in close proximity to nature, close to the beach and the rainforest, is so amazing!” said one expat.

Australia ranked highly in the digital life subcategory, with 89 per cent of expats appreciating the availability of government services online compared to a global average of 63 per cent.

8. Ecuador

Another entry from the Americas, Ecuador performed best in the personal finance category where it ranked fifth. More than 91 per cent of expats said their disposable household income was more than enough to cater for their expenses, compared to a global average of 77 per cent.

Linked symbiotically to personal finance is the cost of living, and Ecuador performed admirably here too, coming in seventh.

9. Canada

Canada is a perennial presence on living and working abroad lists and as expected it performed well across all categories. It finished fifth in the quality of life category with expats particularly impressed by its connectivity and cashless payments infrastructure.

Canada’s healthcare and political stability were also lauded by its expat community.

10. Vietnam

Countries from east Asia bookended the top 10 with Vietnam taking the final place. It ranked first in both the personal finance and cost of living categories, with expats also rating it in ninth in the working abroad category and finding friends subcategory.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 1 Mata 11' Chelsea 1 Alonso 43'

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 592bhp Torque: 620Nm Price: Dh980,000 On sale: now

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

