Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 public inquiry

BRITAIN CORONAVIRUS COVID19 PANDEMIC TRAVEL HOLIDAYS Travellers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London. Holidays abroad are set to resume on 17 May if the governments road map for lockdown easing continues. EPA (EPA)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that a public inquiry will be held next year into his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He previously resisted pressure for an inquiry while the government was still responding to the health emergency.

Mr Johnson said it will take place in spring 2022, when the worst of the crisis is expected to be over.

Read More How UK's hospitals became Covid death traps

"This process will place the state's actions under the microscope," he told the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK legislature.

“The country has been through a trauma. We owe it to the country to produce answers within a reasonable timescale.”

Mr Johnson did not set out the terms of reference for the inquiry, or who would lead it, and said it was necessary to consult with the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on those issues.

He said the inquiry would have wide-ranging statutory powers, including the ability to compel witnesses.

Families bereaved during the pandemic have since last summer been calling for an inquiry.

Pressure group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said on Wednesday the prime minister's announcement was a "huge relief" but that lives could be saved if the inquiry was held sooner.

"Spring 2022 is simply too late to begin," the group said.

"It sounds like common sense when the prime minister says that an inquiry can wait until the pandemic is over, but lives are at stake, with health experts and scientists warning of a third wave later this year."

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice statement on announcement of an inquiry by the Prime Minister:



“It's a huge relief to hear the Prime Minister commit to the statutory inquiry that bereaved families have been calling for - one with the power to compel witnesses.



1/5 pic.twitter.com/UFXYrhB3lp — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) May 12, 2021

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, urged the prime minister to appoint an independent chairman and consult affected families at the earliest opportunity.

“Why could it not start earlier?” he said.

The Inquiries Act 2005 protects any public inquiry from government intervention, but ministers are allowed to decide who chairs the investigation.

This does not have to be a judge, but the government is required to appoint someone who has "necessary expertise to undertake the inquiry" and does not have a "direct interest" in the subject.

By delaying the start of the inquiry until next year, Mr Johnson is likely to avoid the release of findings before the next general election, because public inquiries generally take two and a half years.

But the prime minister said now was not the time to "inadvertently divert or distract the very people on whom we all depend in the heat of our struggle against this disease".

He said there was "a high likelihood of a surge this winter”.

'"No public inquiry could take place fast enough to assist in the very difficult judgments which will remain necessary throughout the rest of the year and the remainder of the pandemic, and we must not weigh down the efforts of those engaged in protecting us every day, and thereby risk endangering further lives," he said.

The UK has recorded more than 127,500 Covid-related deaths, Europe's highest toll.

More on coronavirus:

Unicef: UK could donate 25 million vaccine doses without disruption

Queue-jumping Germans fake details to get Covid vaccines

Sweden could have avoided four in 10 Covid deaths with early lockdown

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home