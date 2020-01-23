Oman's moment of change: 8 striking photos of people as they look to the future

Omanis look to the future as a new reign begins under Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. His predecessor, Sultan Qaboos, had ruled Oman for nearly 50 years and catapulted the country into the 21st century.

When Sultan Qaboos took over, the country had 10 kilometres of paved roads, 12 hospital beds, 16 schools and a life expectancy of 49 years. He invested Oman’s oil and natural gas wealth into national infrastructure, healthcare and education and maintained a foreign policy of neutrality in a volatile region.

Looking ahead, Sultan Haitham will invest in economic diversification and job creation for the country’s youth, who make up about half of the Sultanate’s 4.6 million people.

As an era ends, The National's photographer Reem Mohammed and reporter Anna Zacharias went to Oman to speak with its people in mourning, who offer insight at this historic moment.

Look through the photo gallery to learn more about these people's stories.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The UN General Assembly President in quotes: YEMEN: “The developments we have seen are promising. We really hope that the parties are going to respect the agreed ceasefire. I think that the sense of really having the political will to have a peace process is vital. There is a little bit of hope and the role that the UN has played is very important.” PALESTINE: “There is no easy fix. We need to find the political will and comply with the resolutions that we have agreed upon.” OMAN: “It is a very important country in our system. They have a very important role to play in terms of the balance and peace process of that particular part of the world, in that their position is neutral. That is why it is very important to have a dialogue with the Omani authorities.” REFORM OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL: “This is complicated and it requires time. It is dependent on the effort that members want to put into the process. It is a process that has been going on for 25 years. That process is slow but the issue is huge. I really hope we will see some progress during my tenure.”

