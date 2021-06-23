Dubai's Burj Khalifa named most searched destination on travel bucket lists

In a year when international travel has been vastly off-limits, people have been left with more time than ever to think about their bucket lists and dream destinations.

According to new data, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is the most searched bucket list travel experience, with an average of 10,000 monthly searches for 'Burj Khalifa tickets'.

"The most searched bucket list travel experience is a trip to the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai," data from Unforgettable Travel reads. "Being able to host up to 35,000 people at once, the world’s tallest freestanding structure is often referred to as a Vertical City."

Dubai's Burj Khalifa is the most searched for travel bucket list destination, with 10,000 monthly global searches. Courtesy Unforgettable Travel

Sailing around New York's Statue of Liberty comes in second, with 9,300 global monthly searches, followed by trekking to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal, with 9,000 searches. On fourth place is cruising down the Nile river in Egypt and going to the top of Paris's Eiffel Tower, both with with 7,900 searches.

Top 20 most searched travel bucket list experiences:

1. Visit the tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa, Dubai – 10,000 global monthly searches

2. Sail around New York's Statue of Liberty – 9,300 global monthly searches

3. Trek to Mount Everest Base Camp, Nepal – 9,000 global monthly searches

4. Cruise down Egypt's river Nile – 7,900 global monthly searches

4. Go to the top of the Eiffel Tower, Paris – 7,900 global monthly searches

6. Walk the Las Vegas Strip – 7,400 global monthly searches

6. Cross the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco – 7,400 global monthly searches

8. Go to the top of the Empire State Building – 6,500 global monthly searches

9. Visit Louvre Museum in Paris, France – 6,400

9. Visit Rome's Colosseum, in Italy – 6,400

11. See the Grand Canyon from a helicopter – 5,700 global monthly searches

12. Take an American road trip down the famous Route 66 – 5,100 global monthly searches

13. Attend Glastonbury Festival, England – 4,600 global monthly searches

14. Attend Coachella Festival, California – 4,300 global monthly searches

15. Go clubbing in Ibiza, Spain – 4,200 global monthly searches

16. Ride the Orient Express train – 4,100 global monthly searches

17. See Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, Spain – 3,900 global monthly searches

18. See the Taj Mahal, India – 3,600 global monthly searches

18. Hike to the top of Machu Picchu, Peru – 3,600 global monthly searches

20. Visiting the Great Barrier Reef, Australia – 3,400 global monthly searches

Trekking to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal makes the top 10 most searched for travel bucket list experiences. Courtesy Unforgettable Travel

Sky-high adventures, concerts and natural wonders

The Burj Khalifa isn't the only height-defying landmark on the list. A trip to the top of the Empire State Building in New York and seeing the Grand Canyon from a helicopter in Arizona both make the top 20.

There are a number of cultural experiences also on the list, including visiting Paris's Louvre Museum, Rome's Colosseum, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia and India's Taj Mahal.

For music lovers, there are a number of bucket-list activities, with a weekend at England's Glastonbury Festival coming out on top, followed by California's Coachella Festival, clubbing in Spain and a trip down the Las Vegas strip, to soak up the sights and sounds.

Adrenalin junkies are not forgotten, with a trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal and hiking to the top of Machu Picchu, Peru, both included. And a number of boat-based activities also feature besides cruising the river Nile in Egypt, including sailing around New York's Statue of Liberty and seeing the natural beauty of Australia's Great Barrier Reef.