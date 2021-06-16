Covid-19: Flydubai partners with Al Hosn app for digital verification of passenger health records

Flydubai is partnering with Al Hosn, the UAE’s official app for contact tracing and Covid-19 health testing, to allow passengers to provide digital verification of their health records when they fly. It is the first airline to partner with the app and offer this service.

Citizens, residents and visitors to the UAE can now use the app during check-in, which means they no longer have to present a printed or original copy of their negative PCR test when travelling from Dubai – although some destinations will still require physical copies of these documents upon arrival.

The service is available to all passengers departing from Dubai International’s Terminal 2 with the airline, with plans to integrate the service at Terminal 3 during future roll-outs.

Flydubai is the first airline to partner with Al Hosn.

“We would like to thank Al Hosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline to offer this service to the benefit of our passengers,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of flydubai.

“As demand for travel continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient. The Al Hosn app helps us achieve this goal in a seamless, secure and effective manner.”

Developed in the UAE, Al Hosn is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities, and provides quick access to Covid-19 test results and vaccination information.

Flydubai’s route network consists of more than 90 destinations, including seasonal summer routes to Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Naples in Italy, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Tivat in Montenegro.