Yas Island entertainment guide: Things to do, from theme parks to indoor golf

Five Iron Golf Abu Dhabi and Bungee at Yas Bay are among Yas Island's newest entertainment attractions, offering indoor golf and a 50-metre jump by the waterfront.

They join theme parks, concert venues and other sporting attractions, with activities ranging from indoor climbing to driving at Yas Marina Circuit. Here are some of the island's entertainment venues and attractions.

Five Iron Golf Abu Dhabi

The indoor golf venue at Yas West Marina combines simulators with a restaurant, bar, pool tables and shuffleboard. Players can practise their swing, play virtual versions of well-known courses or compete with friends. Golf lessons, custom club fitting and social tournaments are also available.

Monday to Thursday, 7am to 1am; Friday and Saturday, 7am to 2am and Sundays, 7am to midnight; Yas Bay Waterfront

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has more than 40 rides and experiences. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has more than 40 rides and experienc…

The indoor theme park is dedicated to the Italian car manufacturer, with more than 40 rides and experiences. These include Formula Rossa, formerly the world's fastest roller coaster, Flying Aces and the 5D coaster Mission Ferrari. Family attractions include a drive through a miniature world in small Ferraris, while a virtual factory tour and memorabilia displays explore the company's history.

Daily, 10am to 7pm; next to Yas Mall

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

The indoor park has six lands themed around Warner Bros films and cartoons, including Gotham City, Metropolis and Cartoon Junction. Alongside roller coasters, 4D simulators and family rides, there are opportunities to meet Batman, Superman, Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo. An expansion featuring three Harry Potter-themed lands – Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest – is under construction, with completion set for 2029.

Monday to Thursday, noon to 8pm; Friday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm; near Yas Waterworld

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

The Rocky Point section has California sea lions. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The Rocky Point section has California sea lions. Chris Whit…

SeaWorld's first park outside North America occupies a five-storey indoor venue covering 183,000 square metres. Its eight themed marine realms combine rides and interactive exhibits with habitats for sharks, rays and sea turtles, among other species. There are also displays featuring reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, plus restaurants and souvenir shops.

Daily; 10am to 6pm; near Ikea on Yas Leisure Drive

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

The Emirati-themed water park has more than 70 rides, slides and experiences. These include Dawwama, a six-person tornado water coaster, and Bandit Bomber, a suspended roller coaster equipped with water guns. A wave pool and lazy river provide alternatives to the slides, while a pearl-diving activity introduces visitors to the UAE's maritime heritage. Food outlets serve pizzas, burgers, ice cream and other snacks.

Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm; Sundays 9am to 5pm; near Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Clymb Abu Dhabi

Clymb Abu Dhabi has the Summyt, a 43-metre climbing wall. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Clymb Abu Dhabi has the Summyt, a 43-metre climbing wall. Ch…

Clymb houses an indoor skydiving flight chamber approximately 10 metres wide and 32 metres high, alongside The Summyt, a 43-metre climbing wall. Instructors guide beginners through their first flights and climbs, with sessions also available for experienced skydivers and climbers.

Monday to Wednesday, noon to 9pm; Thursday and Friday, noon to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 10pm; Yas Mall

Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit hosts driving experiences, and free community fitness events. Delores Johnson / The National Show caption: Yas Marina Circuit hosts driving experiences, and free commu…

The host of the annual Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offers sports car driving experiences, drag racing and karting throughout the year. Regular community sessions open the circuit to cyclists, runners and walkers, while Yas Pulse provides instructor-led fitness classes and programmes for children and adults.

Daily, 9am to 11pm; Yas Drive, near Etihad Live

Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena hosts concerts, comedy shows and sporting events. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Etihad Arena hosts concerts, comedy shows and sporting event…

The indoor venue at Yas Bay Waterfront hosts concerts, comedy, sporting events and family shows. It can accommodate up to 18,000 people, depending on the event, and has staged UFC fight nights, NBA games and performances by international musicians.

Timings vary by event; Yas Bay Waterfront

Bungee at Yas Bay

Beside Etihad Arena, this temporary outdoor attraction offers individual bungee jumps from a platform 50 metres above the ground. Participants receive a briefing and equipment checks before jumping. It is open to those aged 16 and above, with a permitted weight range of 40kg to 105kg.

The attraction runs until December 3, before taking a break and returning from January 10 to February 28, 2027. It is closed on Mondays.

Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm to 9pm, until December 3 and from January 10 to February 28, 2027; Yas Bay Waterfront

Etihad Live

Formerly Etihad Park and, before that, du Arena, this outdoor venue hosts concerts, festivals and other large-scale events. It is home to the Yasalam after-race concerts during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Renamed Etihad Live in June 2026, it is scheduled for refurbishment in 2027.

Timings vary by event; next to Yas Marina Circuit

Manchester City Challenge

The Manchester City pop-up features football-themed games and challenges. Photo: Yas Mall Show caption: The Manchester City pop-up features football-themed games an…

The football-themed attraction at Yas Mall has 14 interactive challenges testing shooting, speed, reflexes and accuracy. Fans can also explore the trophy hall, walk through a players' tunnel and browse Manchester City merchandise. It is on the ground floor in the mall's Sports Boulevard section.

Daily, noon to 10pm; Yas Mall