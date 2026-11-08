New restaurants in the UAE: The latest places to eat and openings to look out for

From Japanese fine dining and Mediterranean waterfront restaurants to Greek tavernas and Caribbean-inspired concepts, the UAE's dining scene continues to welcome new arrivals.

Several new restaurants have already opened their doors in Dubai, while more are preparing to launch across Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah in the coming months. Among them are new concepts from internationally renowned chefs, established hospitality groups and restaurant brands making their UAE debuts.

Here are some of the newest restaurants to try across the country, starting with those already welcoming diners.

Naranj Cafe

Naranj Cafe specialises in traditional Syrian cooking. Photo: Naranj Cafe Show caption: Naranj Cafe specialises in traditional Syrian cooking. Photo…

Cuisine: Syrian-Levantine

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf, Dubai

Status: Opened

Already established in countries including Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Naranj Cafe has now made its Dubai debut. The restaurant specialises in traditional Syrian cooking, with dishes including kebbeh labanieh, or kibbeh simmered in yoghurt sauce, lamb shank with bulgur, and charcoal-grilled kebabs. The 170-seat venue features a live kitchen, a dedicated family dining area and an outdoor terrace serving shisha. Desserts include baklava cheesecake and Syrian ice cream with spun sugar. It's open daily from 12.30pm to 3am.

L'Abysse Dubai

French chef Yannick Alleno has brought his acclaimed Japanese dining concept L'Abysse to Dubai. Photo: L'Abysse Dubai Show caption: French chef Yannick Alleno has brought his acclaimed Japanes…

Cuisine: Japanese, omakase

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opened

French chef Yannick Alleno has brought his acclaimed Japanese dining concept to Dubai, following openings in Paris, Monaco and Osaka. Led by sushi master Ken Ishihata, the restaurant offers a 14-sequence omakase experience across five movements, with an emphasis on aged fish, carefully prepared rice and precise knife techniques.

Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno

Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno is set along One&Only The Palm's waterfront. Photo: Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno Show caption: Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno is set along One&Only The Palm's…

Cuisine: Italian coastal, Mediterranean

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opened

Also from Alleno, Casea 101 takes a more relaxed approach to dining, drawing inspiration from the Italian Riviera. Set along the resort's waterfront, the restaurant features an overwater terrace and an indoor-outdoor bar overlooking the marina. The menu focuses on seafood towers, crudos, seasonal fish cooked over fire and freshly made pizzas from the open kitchen. Open daily from 12.30pm, the venue is designed for leisurely lunches, sunset drinks and evenings accompanied by music.

Solena by Raspoutine

Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new dining concept in Dubai called Solena by Raspoutine. Photo: Solena by Raspoutine Show caption: Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new din…

Cuisine: Mediterranean with French influences

Location: Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC, Dubai

Status: Opened

Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new dining concept in Dubai, combining Mediterranean cuisine with French influences in a garden terrace setting. The menu features sea bream crudo with chilli oil and citrus, king crab salad, capellini with lemon butter and caviar, and turbot with caviar sauce. A resident DJ and live singer provide entertainment as the evening progresses. The restaurant also offers an early-evening aperitivo menu, with cocktails from Dh42 ($11.40), and a three-course dining experience for Dh300 per person. It's open Tuesday to Saturday, from 5pm.

Opening soon

Saona

Saona at voco Dubai The Palm will combine Caribbean flavours with contemporary Peruvian influences. Photo: Saona Show caption: Saona at voco Dubai The Palm will combine Caribbean flavours…

Cuisine: Caribbean and Peruvian

Location: First floor, voco Dubai The Palm, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opening in December

Inspired by the Caribbean island of Saona, this new restaurant will combine Caribbean flavours with contemporary Peruvian influences. The kitchen will be led by Jamaican-born executive chef Richie Richards, formerly of Dubai's Miss Lily's, who brings more than 20 years of international experience. The 244-seat venue will feature indoor and outdoor dining areas, a VIP lounge and a cocktail menu, with DJs and live entertainment creating a livelier atmosphere as the evening progresses.

Mun

Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is bringing its contemporary Japanese dining concept to Dubai's J1 Beach. Photo: Mun Show caption: Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is b…

Cuisine: Contemporary Japanese

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opening date to be announced

Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is bringing its contemporary Japanese dining concept to Dubai's J1 Beach. Part of the Paris Society hospitality group, the restaurant will combine Japanese dishes designed for sharing with Parisian glamour and a lively atmosphere. The venue will feature an indoor dining room and an outdoor garden by the beach, with music adding to its evening appeal.

Siga Siga

Greek restaurant Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna experience to Dubai. Photo: Siga Siga Show caption: Greek restaurant Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna…

Cuisine: Greek

Location: 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai

Status: Opening date to be announced

Inspired by the Greek tradition of parea, which celebrates gathering with friends over food and conversation, Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna experience to Dubai. The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining areas, a garden terrace and a bar. Daytime dining will give way to livelier evenings, with DJs and live percussion providing entertainment.

Anzu Beach Club

Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and leisure destination, is set to open at Al Hamra Boardwalk in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Anzu Beach Club Show caption: Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and lei…

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: Al Hamra Boardwalk, Ras Al Khaimah

Status: Opening date to be announced

Paris Society is expanding into Ras Al Khaimah with Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and leisure destination at Al Hamra Boardwalk. Developed in partnership with Al Hamra, the beachfront venue will combine a restaurant with poolside lounging and music. The concept is designed around relaxed afternoons by the water that transition into a livelier social atmosphere later in the day.

Gigi Caffe

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

The team behind Gigi Rigolatto is bringing a new Italian cafe concept to Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Grove development. Gigi Caffe will offer a more casual interpretation of the brand's Italian dining experience, with indoor seating and an outdoor terrace. Located within the emerging retail and dining destination in Saadiyat Cultural District, the venue will combine Italian-inspired hospitality with a relaxed cafe atmosphere.

TimeOut Market Abu Dhabi

Following its success in Dubai, TimeOut Market is expanding to Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Following its success in Dubai, TimeOut Market is expanding …

Cuisine: International

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Following the success of its Dubai location at Souk Al Bahar, TimeOut Market is expanding to Abu Dhabi. The 37,651-square-foot food hall will bring together 16 kitchens showcasing established restaurants, home-grown concepts and emerging culinary talent. The venue will also feature a Time Out Cafe, two bars, a live entertainment stage and an outdoor terrace, with seating for 711 guests.

Momofuku

Cuisine: Asian-American

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Founded by American chef David Chang in New York in 2004, Momofuku is bringing its Asian-American dining concept to Abu Dhabi. The restaurant group, which began with a noodle bar in Manhattan's East Village, is known for combining Asian culinary traditions with contemporary American influences. Its restaurants serve dishes ranging from ramen and noodles to roasted meats and sharing plates. Details of the Abu Dhabi menu have yet to be revealed.

Alain Ducasse Cafe

Cuisine: French cafe and desserts

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Acclaimed French chef Alain Ducasse is bringing a cafe concept to Abu Dhabi, with a menu centred on coffee, chocolate, pastries, ice cream and desserts. Rather than the elaborate tasting menus associated with his fine-dining restaurants, the Saadiyat Grove venue will focus on more casual offerings, drawing on Ducasse's approach to quality ingredients and traditional French craftsmanship.

Monsieur Paul

Cuisine: French

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Named after the late French chef Paul Bocuse, Monsieur Paul will introduce a French brasserie concept to Abu Dhabi. The venue will combine a restaurant, cafe and boutique, drawing inspiration from the culinary legacy of Bocuse, one of the most influential figures in modern French gastronomy. The menu for its Abu Dhabi location has not yet been announced.

Kokoro Handroll Bar

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

After establishing a following in Dubai, Kokoro Handroll Bar is preparing to open in Abu Dhabi. Founded by chefs Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham, the concept originated in Houston before arriving in Dubai in 2024. Its counter-style dining experience centres on Japanese handrolls prepared to order, combining warm rice, crisp seaweed and seafood. Existing menus feature ingredients including bluefin tuna, salmon and sea urchin, although the Abu Dhabi selection has yet to be confirmed.