What is Saturn opposition and how can you see it in the UAE?

Saturn will be at its brightest on Sunday night as the ringed planet reaches opposition, giving stargazers in the UAE one of the best opportunities of the year to see it.

The astronomical event takes place on October 4, when Earth passes between the Sun and Saturn. This places Saturn almost directly opposite the Sun in our sky, meaning it rises around sunset and remains visible throughout the night.

While Saturn can be spotted with the naked eye, a telescope will reveal the feature for which the planet is best known: its distinctive rings.

In the UAE, Mleiha National Park in Sharjah is also marking the event with a five-hour astronomy programme featuring telescope observations and guided stargazing.

What is Saturn opposition?

An opposition occurs when Earth passes between the Sun and a planet farther out in the solar system.

From our perspective, this places the planet on the opposite side of the sky from the Sun. In Saturn's case, it means the planet rises around sunset, remains visible through the night and sets around sunrise.

Saturn reaches opposition at about 4pm UAE time on Sunday, although it will not rise above the horizon until later in the evening.

The alignment also brings Earth relatively close to Saturn in their respective orbits, helping the planet appear brighter in the night sky.

Opposition occurs roughly once a year for Saturn. The planet takes almost 30 Earth years to complete one orbit around the Sun, while Earth repeatedly catches up with and passes between it and the Sun.

How to see Saturn with the naked eye?

Saturn is bright enough to be seen without a telescope and will be visible for most of the night.

In Dubai, the planet is expected to rise at about 6.40pm and remain visible until shortly before 7am on Monday. In Abu Dhabi, it will similarly be visible for most of the night.

To the naked eye, however, Saturn will look more like a bright point of light than the familiar ringed planet seen in photographs.

A telescope is needed to properly distinguish its rings and can also reveal some of its moons, depending on the equipment and viewing conditions.

For the best chance of seeing Saturn, look from somewhere with an unobstructed view of the sky and, if possible, away from strong city lights. The planet will be visible from urban areas, but darker surroundings will make stargazing easier.

Where can you watch Saturn opposition in the UAE?

Saturn can be seen from across the UAE, weather and visibility permitting.

Mleiha National Park in Sharjah is holding a special Saturn Opposition event at the Mleiha Eye campsite on Sunday.

Running from 6pm to 11pm, the programme begins with a Cosmic Walkthrough featuring astronomy activities, followed by a presentation explaining Saturn opposition at 9pm.

Telescope observations and guided stargazing are scheduled from 9.30pm until 11pm, giving visitors the chance to see Saturn's rings and moons under Mleiha's darker desert skies.

Tickets are priced at Dh200 for adults and Dh150 for children, with dinner available as an optional extra.

Those without tickets can still look for Saturn from elsewhere in the country throughout the night. The planet will remain conspicuously bright around opposition, making the days immediately around October 4 another good opportunity to spot it.