Art of the asana: Yogis gather for International Yoga Day celebration at Louvre Abu Dhabi

To mark the International Day of Yoga, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has collaborated with the Indian Embassy to host a free guided yoga session at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Yogis gathered under the Saadiyat Island museum's famed dome for the event on Sunday morning. The participants received matching commemorative T-shirts and lined up on rows of colourful pink, blue and purple yoga mats, as they practised the physical and spiritual discipline surrounded by artworks that include Germination by Giuseppe Penone and an untitled work by Jenny Holzer.

The class encouraged people of all levels to participate in a "morning of movement, mindfulness and wellbeing". The class took place before the museum opened to the public for the day.

The event was described as "equal parts cultural gathering and quiet reset, Yoga Under the Dome reimagines the museum as a sanctuary for wellbeing, reflection and reconnection."

The museum has hosted International Yoga Day celebrations in the past. In 2021, it launched yoga classes under the dome for Dh90.

The yoga classes are not currently available to book, but those looking for an active addition to a day of culture can kayak around the museum for Dh126. Kayakers will be given a tour of the exterior of the museum, learning about its history and architecture.