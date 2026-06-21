A look back at 30 years of Barasti, as the Dubai beach bar prepares to close

Barasti has been a fixture of the Dubai nightlife scene since 1995, but the popular beach bar and club is preparing to temporarily close its doors on Sunday.

The venue, located at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, is closing for a major renovation. It is set to reopen in 2027.

Having first opened in 1995, the beachside venue has been popular among UAE residents and tourists alike.

Barasti's prime beach-front location under constriction in the 1990s. Photo: Barasti Info

The bar originated as a beachfront, shack-style spot, featuring a pool and direct beach access.

In the years since, it has changed several times. It has grown into a venue with multiple bars, a beach club, a restaurant and space to host live music.

The swimming pool was removed during a 2014 renovation, but in 2017, a 1,200-square-meter pool deck was added.

A view of the Barasti beach before Dubai Harbour was built. Photo: Barasti Info

“Barasti is more than a venue; it is part of Dubai's story,” said Ugur Lee Kanbur, multi-property general manager of Destination Mina Seyahi.

“For 30 years, it has brought people together and created memories for generations of residents and visitors. We're creating a destination that will honour that legacy while taking it to an entirely new level.”

Redevelopment plans include several zones catering to different audiences and occasions, redesigned interiors and an expanded food and drink offering. Organisers say the new-look venue will be designed to serve both visitors and the growing residential communities in Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour.