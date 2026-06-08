Dubai beach club Barasti to close for major makeover before 2027 return

One of Dubai's longest-running beach clubs is set to temporarily close its doors this month as it prepares for a major redevelopment.

Barasti, which has been part of the city's social scene since 1995, announced it will shut in June before reopening next year as a completely reimagined beachfront destination.

Located at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, the venue has become a fixture of Dubai nightlife over the past three decades. Known for its beachside setting, live sport screenings and regular music events, Barasti has hosted everyone from international DJs including Steve Aoki and Alan Walker to thousands of football fans during World Cup tournaments.

The redevelopment will mark the biggest transformation in the venue's history. Plans include several zones catering to different audiences and occasions, redesigned interiors and an expanded food and drink offering. Organisers say the new-look venue will be designed to serve both visitors and the growing residential communities in Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour.

"Barasti is more than a venue; it is part of Dubai's story," said Ugur Lee Kanbur, multi-property general manager of Destination Mina Seyahi. "For 30 years, it has brought people together and created memories for generations of residents and visitors. We're creating a destination that will honour that legacy while taking it to an entirely new level."

While the venue is set for a dramatic transformation, organisers say the laid-back atmosphere that has made Barasti one of Dubai's most popular beach clubs will remain at the heart of the new concept.

Before redevelopment work begins, Barasti will host one final farewell event. Called Barasti: Last Orders, the all-day celebration will take place on June 21 from 10am. The event is expected to offer one last chance for regulars to experience the venue before it closes for its next chapter.