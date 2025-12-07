The top Christmas markets and festive events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for 2025

The festive season has arrived, and the UAE is leaning into the holidays with markets, light shows and family-friendly celebrations across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Whether it's waterfront pop-ups, theme park winter festivals or long-running Christmas markets, the month is packed with events for the occasion. Here are some worth to visit.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Winter Fest at Yas Gateway Park

Yas Gateway Park is being transformed into a winter-themed playground as Yas Winter Fest returns with 10 days of festive fun. Families can explore snowy attractions, fairground rides, a festive market, craft workshops and a nightly tree-lighting ceremony. Santa’s Village offers letter writing and meet-and-greets, while Snowfall Park includes an ice rink, giant snow globe and winter inflatables.

There’s also a Celebration Stage with live shows, choir performances and outdoor movie shows. Food trucks and dessert stalls round out the experience, with everything from burgers and pizza to churros, stroopwafels and bubble tea on offer.

December 12 to 21, 4pm–11pm; tickets start at Dh25, free entry for children aged 3 and under; Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island

Winter Wonderland at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah's Winter Wonderland will take place in the North Atrium on the ground floor. Photo: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Winter Wonderland returns to the Galleria Al Maryah Island with new festive installations, activities and family-friendly events. This year also introduces Elva, described as the "UAE’s first AI elf influencer".

The experience includes Santa’s Winter Fair, featuring zones for crafts, games and photo opportunities, as well as activities such as letters to Santa, snowball and antler toss, arts and crafts and interactive stations across the north atrium. Santa’s grotto runs until December 24, offering guided visits, a Polaroid photo and festive treats.

Until December 26, 10am to 10pm; free entry (Santa meet-and-greet via registration); north atrium, Level G, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Fa La La Land at Reem Mall

Reem Mall’s will transform into Fa La La Land, a festive pop-up featuring interactive activities, photo spots and daily family-friendly programming. Highlights include a letters-to-Santa station with weekly gift presentations, a gift-wrapping counter, an advent calendar “spin to win” experience and a children's play area with arts, crafts and balloon making.

Visitors can also enjoy a snow globe photo experience, weekend live performances and donation opportunities through a Make-A-Wish toy drive. Santa meet-and-greets are available separately at Snow Abu Dhabi.

Until December 28; Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to midnight; free entry; main atrium, ground floor, Reem Mall

Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

This year's WinterFest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will also include the opening of an ice rink. Victor Besa / The National

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi brings back its seasonal Winterfest with Gio’s Winter Wishes, featuring festive shows, character encounters and themed zones across the park.

Highlights include a tree-lighting ceremony on Italian Street, daily advent calendar giveaways at La Piazza, story-time sessions, a snow playground and a Little Pioneers Village with winter activities for younger visitors. Guests can also enjoy flash mobs, violin performances, a life-size board game experience and a new ice-skating rink, set to open on December 15.

Until January 11, 10am to 8pm; tickets start at Dh345; Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi turns into a full winter-themed celebration with festive decor, character meet-and-greets and family-friendly entertainment across all of its themed lands. More than 60 Warner Bros characters will appear throughout the park, alongside the usual rides and attractions. This year also introduces a new live theatrical show on the Warner Bros Plaza Stage.

Until January 11, 10am to 8pm; tickets start at Dh345; Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Dubai

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

There are festivities for all ages at Madinat Jumeirah. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market transforms Fort Island into a winter wonderland, complete with a 11-metre Christmas tree, light and sound shows, festive shopping and seasonal food stalls. Children can enjoy the North Pole train, a four-lane bungee and a Venetian carousel, while families can take a festive abra tour, a short, scenic ride through the waterways accompanied by Santa Claus.

Until December 31; Monday to Thursday, from 3pm, Friday and Sunday from noon; free entry; Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah

Winter City at Expo City Dubai

Children can take part in several activities at Expo City Dubai’s Winter City. Ruel Pableo for The National

Expo City Dubai’s Winter City returns to Al Wasl Plaza with festive workshops, seasonal activities and a new Disney+ themed area. Families can visit Sugarplum Land, Reindeer Academy and Nutcracker Land for crafts, games and children’s activities, while Mrs Claus’s Bakery offers cookie decorating.

Little ones can write letters to Santa, join daily tree-lighting ceremonies and enjoy snowfall moments across the plaza. This year’s event also includes Carols by Candlelight from December 20 to 24.

Until December 31; from Dh50; Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

The Bay by Social at Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall’s waterfront transforms into a Christmas market called The Bay by Social, a festive pop-up featuring an experiential food market, carnival game stalls, cultural events and interactive art installations.

Visitors can browse different food vendors, while the space also includes The Carnival, offering game stalls, archery, axe throwing and an inflatable park with slides, obstacle courses and trampolines. Evenings feature the mall’s popular fountain and laser light show, running every 30 minutes from 7.30pm.

December 12 to January 4; free entry (activities priced separately); Monday to Thursday, 3pm–late, Friday and Sunday, from noon; Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront

Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Winter District returns in a new location, taking place at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, beside the Museum of the Future. The pop-up brings high-end retail stalls, gourmet food options and a large festive tree, along with a children's zone featuring inflatables and seasonal activities. Families can enjoy workshops, games, an escape room, hourly live entertainment from 4pm and visits to Santa’s grotto.

December 13 to 28; free entry; daily from 2pm to midnight (until 1am on weekends); Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Festive Season at Global Village

Festive Season at Global Village will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony. Photo: Global Village

Global Village will celebrate the holidays with festive decor, seasonal entertainment and special events throughout the park. Visitors can take photos by the large Christmas tree, meet Santa and his elves and enjoy themed installations across Arabian Square and Celebration Walk.

The festivities open on December 10 with a tree-lighting ceremony and a drone show at 7pm, lighting up the sky with holiday-themed displays. Daily programming includes roaming elf performances, photo opportunities and winter-themed decor throughout the venue.

December 10 to 28; Global Village Dubai; Dh25; Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm to midnight, Thursday to Saturday, 4pm to 1am, Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families; Global Village, E311, Dubai

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

MATCH INFO Argentina 47 (Tries: Sanchez, Tuculet (2), Mallia (2), De La Fuente, Bertranou; Cons: Sanchez 5, Urdapilleta) United States 17 (Tries: Scully (2), Lasike; Cons: MacGinty)