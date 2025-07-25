From screen to plate: Creative Dubai cinema experience allows you to eat what you see across five-course menu

How many times have you watched a film and wondered what the food in a particular scene might taste like?

At Teatro restaurant in Rotana Towers Dubai, Movie Eats transforms that passing thought into a cinematic dining experience. This is not just dinner and a movie; it is a curated event where each course is inspired by what appears on screen, timed to match key moments in the film.

The set up

When I visited, the feature was Eat Pray Love, starring Julia Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert, a woman on a journey of self (and culinary) discovery across Italy, India and Bali. Much like the film’s story, the menu moved through Italian and Indian flavours, bringing the narrative to life through taste.

Cutlery, water, napkins, a drinks menu and popcorn are placed at each seat before the experience begins. Nour Ibrahim / The National

Setting the scene for the five-course dinner-and-show experience, a menu, cutlery and napkins are laid out before guests arrive. In keeping with a traditional cinema experience, we are initially served popcorn.

On a roll

My experience began with a mixed berry mojito, a light and refreshing drink reminiscent of the relaxed aperitivo scenes from the film’s Italian chapter. The first course was cheese ravioli, a rich and creamy dish notable for its full flavour.

The second course arrived as a larger platter combining artichoke and melon, with clam tagliatelle and Napoli pizza. Although they connected well with what we were seeing on screen, I felt the mix of dishes did not complement each other particularly well. The tagliatelle was nicely prepared, but I am not a huge fan of clams; and the pizza would have definitely benefitted from more sauce and toppings.

Moving away from Italian food, we were served turkey breast slices with vegetables and gravy, presented during the film’s Thanksgiving montage. The meat was tender and juicy, and felt as warm and comforting as the scene we watched.

A turkey meal complete with gravy served during the Thanksgiving scene in the film Eat, Pray, Love. Nour Ibrahim / The National

As the film moves to India and Elizabeth's journey of self-discovery begins, we were presented with an Indian dipping platter featuring sambar, daal and chutney, served with saffron basmati rice and puri. The dishes were bold and fragrant, but the spices were strong to the point of overwhelming for my palate.

To finish, we were served chocolate cupcakes, which linked perfectly with the final leg of Eat Pray Love, as the characters are eating a similar dessert towards the end of the film.

Behind the scenes

Movie Eats launched in Dubai in November 2023. Since then, it has hosted a series of events and built a growing community of film and food lovers. Founder and chief executive Sarah Fay says the idea is rooted in her love for storytelling and sensory immersion.

“We choose films where food plays a central or memorable role in the storyline,” she tells The National. “Our team then designs a menu that brings those dishes to life, blending storytelling with flavour to create a fully immersive dining experience.”

So far, the team has featured titles such as Ratatouille, The Menu and Shrek, each matched with multicourse menus that correspond to specific scenes.

Hot ticket

The next screening is scheduled for October 2025, with tickets expected to be released in September. Tickets start at Dh389 for adults and Dh199 for children under 12.

Screenings typically accommodate between 30 and 50 guests, which keeps the atmosphere intimate while still feeling communal.

Guests are encouraged to book early as screenings tend to sell out. The Movie Eats team are currently considering expanding around the UAE.

“We’re exploring opportunities to take Movie Eats to the other emirates and even internationally,” Fay says. “We’re also working on new theme nights, collaborations and possibly children’s editions in the near future.”

A cut above

Movie Eats is a fun concept where food becomes part of the film unfolding on screen. While some dishes are more memorable than others, the attention to detail in the set up and service adds to the experience. Courses are timed and served smoothly, allowing you to stay immersed without distraction.

It makes for a creative and memorable night out.

