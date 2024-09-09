Things to do in UAE this week, from Chicago at Etihad Arena to desserts at Burj Al Arab

As we settle into September, it's clear the season of entertainment is back. The calendar is busy this week, with an especially exciting line-up for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/" target="_blank">foodies </a>as several restaurants launch new menus and put on culinary collaborations. If boxing is your sport of choice to watch (or you're keen to try something completely new), then an amateur fight night is taking place in Dubai on Friday, with audiences invited to watch in black tie attire. Or if showbiz razzle-dazzle is more your style, book tickets to Broadway classic <i>Chicago</i> as it comes to the Etihad Area this month, with the first performance happening this Thursday. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from Monday to Sunday. Head to Cantonese restaurant Xu on Monday to sample its newly launched lunch menu, which features dishes such as spicy seaweed cucumber and a dim sum selection for starters. Diners can choose one main course among black pepper beef, steamed sea bream, Cantonese-style kung pao chicken, Szechuan pepper black cod and slow-cooked Wagyu beef ribs – all served with steamed rice, bok choy and tofu. Diners can pay an additional Dh20 for dessert. Options include black sesame sorbet, coconut pannacotta and an ice-cream selection. A vegetarian option is also available with dishes such as kung pao eryngii mushroom with cashew nut in a Szechuan chilli bean sauce. There is also a dim sum lunch set. <i>Weekdays, noon-3pm; Dh100; Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; 04 394 6252</i> A limited-run afternoon tea is taking place at Burj Al Arab's Les Desserts, featuring pastries by chefs Tom Coll and Miquel Guarro. Some of the desserts in the mix include Guarro's margarita made with coconut dacquoise, coconut almond praline, lime gel, passion fruit cream and coconut mousse. There's also his emerald creation, which is made of green tea crumble, cherry and lychee compote, cherry cream and green tea mousse. Also on the opulent menu is Coll's chocolate flower, which features chocolate mousse, sponge, crunchy pecan nut and cocoa nibs cremeux. <i>Daily, 3pm-6pm; until Saturday; from Dh490; Burj Al Arab; 055 500 9955</i> Pencil in a day to head to Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers and dine at social media star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/12/hand-pulled-noodles-rope-in-diners-across-the-uae/" target="_blank">San Wan Hand Pulled Noodles</a> restaurant. This week, the tiny but popular Chinese venue has collaborated with Japanese fine-dining restaurant TakaHisa, joining forces to serve delectable Asian fare. As part of the collaborative menu, San Wan is serving dishes such as monkfish liver fried rice, Kobe beef steamed dumplings, Kobe beef fried wantons, stir-fried Kobe beef noodles and yuzu macaroon. <i>Daily, noon-10pm; until September 16; From Dh50; Cluster F, JLT, Dubai; 050 759 9584</i> One of the most successful musicals of all time, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/04/30/chicago-etihad-arena-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><i>Chicago</i></a> will bring its glitz and glamour to Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena from Thursday. It made its Broadway debut in 1975 and follows a tantalising tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal and redemption through the journey of aspiring jazz performer Roxie Hart and former vaudeville star Velma Kelly. <i>Until September 22; from Dh185; Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi; 600 511115</i> A black tie boxing event is taking place at the Atlantis The Royal's diamond ballroom on Friday. Dozens of amateur fighters, including white-collar boxers, property agents, finance brokers and recruiters are taking to the ring for 15 matches. All eyes are on middleweight champions Omar Novvi of Novvi Properties and Gio De Anda of Raw Beverage Trading for the main event, with each fighter gaining belts from the boxing series organised by OnlyComms. <i>Friday, doors open at 5.30pm; from Dh365; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 055 793 7766</i> Head to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/30/the-guild-dubai-tom-arnel/" target="_blank">The Guild</a> to try the new Saturday Service, a three-course lunch featuring dishes such as tuna tartare, fire-roasted heirloom tomatoes and half a dozen Fine de Claire oysters for starters. For mains, guests can choose from Atlantic brown crab spaghetti, kale and spinach risotto or red snapper en papillote. Dessert options include creme caramel, tiramisu and roasted pineapple carpaccio. A three-piece house band will also be playing. <i>Saturdays, noon-3pm; Dh250; the DIFC; 04 321 9142</i> Dubai Opera is hosting three nights of <i>Aida </i>by famed Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, which will be performed by the Polish National Opera Orchestra. The show follows the titular character Aida, an Ethiopian princess captured by the Egyptians, who is caught in a tragic love triangle with a military commander and the Pharaoh's daughter. <i>Friday to Sunday; doors open 7pm; from Dh390; Dubai Opera; 04 440 8888</i>