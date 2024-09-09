Chicago, Broadway's longest-running musical, will open at Etihad Arena on Thursday. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment
Chicago, Broadway's longest-running musical, will open at Etihad Arena on Thursday. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Lifestyle

Things to do

Things to do in UAE this week, from Chicago at Etihad Arena to desserts at Burj Al Arab

Plus, a boxing match at Atlantis The Royal and classic opera

One Carlo Diaz

September 09, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender