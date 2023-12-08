Where to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The countdown to New Year's Eve is on and there are plenty of spots to catch fireworks shows when the clock hits midnight in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Many of the most popular places have revealed their plans to ring in the new year, with others expected to follow suit in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, those looking for budget-friendly year-end parties can find more information in The National's guides for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai

Burj Khalifa

The Dubai landmark's NYE fireworks are world-famous. EPA

The fireworks show at Burj Khalifa this year is set to be its biggest with 325 firing positions. They will shoot in 2,800 directions using 15,682 pyrotechnic elements. They will transform the sky into an intricate pattern of colours and shapes.

A special show for the Dubai Fountain has also been planned. Developer Emaar announced the first ticketed year-end party at Burj Park, priced at Dh150 for children between four and 12, and Dh300 for adults.

Additionally, numerous restaurants in the vicinity, including those at the promenade of The Dubai Mall, which has front-row seats to the fireworks and fountain shows, have New Year's Eve packages ranging from Dh1,500 per person at Wagamama to Dh7,000 at Maison de Curry.

Atlantis, The Palm

The Palm Jumeirah resort is known for its extravagant year-end parties. The fireworks display, too, is usually accompanied by a big-ticket name, and this year it is 17-time Grammy-winning artist Sting.

Guests can choose from several packages, from Dh7,000 for a Premium Circle spot to Dh12,500 for the Golden Circle, which includes a personalised caviar box and dishes with white truffle. The various restaurants within the hotel also have New Year's Eve offerings. At Ossiano, for example, prices start at Dh2,950 per person, while diners to Hakkasan will pay Dh1,950 each.

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The fireworks can be seen from the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The Abu Dhabi hotel has a packed entertainment schedule for New Year's Eve, topped with its annual fireworks show. Starting at 10pm, the year-end party will include a live band as well as DJ sets and other performances.

The eight restaurants within the hotel are joining in the fun, too. Guests can pay Dh4,500 per person to enjoy dinner and drinks from any one of them, plus access to the hotel's after-party. A beverage-only package costs Dh2,500.

Yas Island

There will be two fireworks shows on Yas Island, one at midnight and an earlier one 9pm, which is perfect for families with younger children.

Yas Marina and Yas Bay are both good spots to witness the spectacle, with a handful of restaurant options along the promenade.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Fireworks on the opening day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The festival at Al Wathba is hosting a 40-minute-long fireworks display to ring in the new year, attempting to break a Guinness World Record in terms of size, type and formation.

This will be complemented by cultural performances on the ground, as well as other family-friendly activities that start at 4pm.

Al Maryah Island

Head to the Al Maryah Island promenade to catch the fireworks display. Photo: Al Maryah Island

The island's promenade is the perfect viewing spot for its annual 10-minute fireworks display, but there are also plenty of restaurants across The Galleria, Four Seasons and Rosewood hotels to book to enjoy the evening with a meal.