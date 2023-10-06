Restaurant terraces reopening for winter in Abu Dhabi, from Aqua to Hakkasan

Restaurants in Abu Dhabi have started reopening their outdoor seating areas as temperatures cool.

The move mirrors many in Dubai, where al fresco venues are embracing the outdoors again including Safari Park and Ripe Market, with Global Village due to follow suit on October 18.

Here are some to check out in the capital.

Aqua

The waterfront restaurant at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is relaunching its outdoor garden brunch.

The brunch has different sections offering Asian, Mexican and Italian dishes. There are also stations for fresh salad, cheese and cold cuts, as well as some dishes from one of the hotel's flagship restaurants Dai Pai Dong. A saxophonist provides live entertainment.

The family-friendly affair includes pool access, as well as supervised access to the hotel's children's club.

Saturdays, 12.30pm-4.30pm; from Dh255 per person; Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550

BB Social Dining

The restaurant's outdoor seating area, which has direct views of the water, at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has reopened.

The Asian restaurant, which also has branches in Dubai, serves a menu with culinary influences from Asia and the Middle East. Dishes include a selection of dim sums, rolls and baos.

A la carte aside, the restaurant has a Saturday brunch from noon to 4pm, from Dh249 per person. This includes sharing-style platters of shu mai, tuna crispy rice and honey and soy-glazed wings. Also on the menu are half-grilled sea bass, agyu teriyaki and mushroom barley risotto.

Sunday to Thursday, noon-midnight; Friday and Saturday, noon-1am; Al Maryah Island; 02 236 2600

Abu Dhabi Golf Club

The outdoor seating areas have views of the golf course. Photo: Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Falcon Terrace and The Championship Lounge, both within the golf club, have reopened their terraces.

Both venues serve dishes from around the world, spanning Europe to Asia, including a selection of pizzas, pastas, nasi goreng and bibimbap.

Diners can also watch people play golf from the outdoor seating, and the club recommends visiting during sunset hours for picturesque views.

Falcon Terrace is open daily, 5pm-2am. The Championship Lounge is open Monday to Friday, 3pm-11pm; Saturday to Sunday, noon-midnight; Khalifa City A; 02 885 3555

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has reopened its terrace for winter. Photo: Hakkasan

Michelin-starred restaurants Hakkasan and Talea by Antonio Guida have reopened their terraces this winter.

Expect dishes such as Peking duck with caviar and crispy duck salad from Hakkasan, and ravioli, burrata and stewed veal shanks in meat sauce from Talea by Antonio Guida.

Hakkasan also has a dim sum lunch offer (Dh93 per basket) from noon every Saturday, as well as a Friday night brunch (from Dh488).

Al fresco seating at Lebanese Terrace has also reopened. On the menu are Levantine classics by chef Gilber Sakr, including charcoal-grilled meats, seafood platters and a selection of hot and cold mezze.

Hakkasan is open Sunday to Friday, 6pm-11.30pm; Saturday, noon-11.30pm. Talea is open daily, 1.30pm-3pm and 6.30pm-11pm. Lebanese Terrace is open daily, 12.30pm-11pm; West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000

Hidden Bar

The intimate lounge at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has reopened its terrace, launching outdoor entertainment to welcome the winter season.

There's a saxophonist every Wednesday, a singer every Friday and a DJ every Saturday. The speakeasy serves bar bites such as burgers and sliders, fried chicken with togarashi flakes, Javanese lamb satay and a selection of pizzas and tacos.

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-3am; Friday to Saturday, 6pm-4am; Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Hotel; 02 813 5550