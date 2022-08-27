BB Social Dining is set to open its first Abu Dhabi branch

Celebrated Asian restaurant BB Social Dining is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The popular venue, which has since expanded from its original location in the Dubai International Financial Centre to Time Out Dubai Market and Nakheel Mall, is set to open in the Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island later this year. An exact date has not yet been announced.

BB is is the brainchild of Alex Stumpf, the head chef behind Peyote in Dubai. The restaurant is known for forgoing the traditional menu format and opts to categorise dishes based on the four Bs — baos, bowls, barbecue and bites.

The eastern menu, which draws on culinary influences from Asia, the Middle East and beyond, is designed to encourage social dining and there’s no difference between starters and main courses. Expect dishes such as chicken bang bang (a steamed and toasted bun filled with crispy chicken and topped with parmesan cheese), duck ramen and truffled rib eye.

In February, the restaurant was ranked No 33 on the Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It's also a favourite with Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, who made a visit in 2018. When the royal stopped by, he shared images on his Instagram of BB baos, cauliflower popcorn, crispy sprouts and edamame hummus.

“After five strong years and a few challenges, we are honoured that we can expand to the capital city of Abu Dhabi and express further our desire to institute local homegrown brands for the people and ensure that the UAE is further recognised on the global stage for its sustainable and local approach,” said co-founder Spero Panagakis.

BB Social Dining, which also has an outpost in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will join Rosewood Abu Dhabi's impressive line-up of restaurants and bars including Dai Pai Dong, Hidden Bar, La Cava and Glo.

