Things to do in the UAE this week: From a Backstreet Boys concert to coronation parties

It's a new month, and with it comes a new line-up of exciting events in the UAE.

From the last few days of Dubai Food Festival to a sold-out concert by Backstreet Boys, there is something for everyone.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the emirates — from May 1 to 7.

Monday

Book a sushi-making masterclass at Taiko Dubai on Monday.

Chef Schilo Van Coevorden and sushi master Allan Villanueva will share best practices and reveal their secrets for making Japanese specialities in an interactive, hands-on session.

May 1; 2pm; Dh288 per person; Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk; 04 281 4010

Tuesday

Chef Shaw Lash of Lila Taqueria in Dubai. Photo: Lila Taqueria

After Japanese, delve into Mexican cuisine on Tuesday.

At Lila Taqueria in Dubai, chef Shaw Lash is taking foodies through the process of transforming corn into tortillas. Participants will learn the steps of creating an authentic tortilla from scratch, while enjoying an assortment of snacks, such as Mexican chips with a range of dips and salsa.

May 2; 3pm; Dh265 per person; Jumeirah 3; 04 282 0005

Wednesday

Head to the Expo Centre Sharjah for the first day of the inaugural Sharjah Animation Conference on Wednesday.

The three-day event is meant for fans of the genre and professionals in the field to network, as well as for industry leaders and Oscar winners to discuss the craft of animation.

There are workshops, masterclasses and film screenings, and the focus will be on the art of writing, languages, themes, production techniques, as well as technologies within animated cinema.

Big names attending the festival include John Nevarez, the film story artist of Disney’s Coco, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature; Sandro Cleuzo, animator and character designer of Mary Poppins Returns; and Takahiro Yoshimatsu, animator and director of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z.

Timings vary daily, but the first day starts at 1pm and ends at 9pm.

Until May 5; from Dh100; Expo Centre Sharjah; sharjahanimation.com

Thursday

Nikkei restaurant Issei Dubai is hosting a four-hands dinner, featuring two female chefs from Latin America — Peruvian national Luisa Serna, the restaurant's head chef, and Nicaraguan cabin-crew-turned-supper-club-host Gabriela Chamorro of the Girl and the Goose.

The two chefs will be sharing stories about their Peruvian and Nicaraguan heritage through food and mixology.

Until May 6; 5pm-6pm; Dh325 per person; Radisson Hotel Damac Hills, Dubai; 04 879 1111

Friday

On Friday, the QE2 floating hotel in Dubai is hosting a charity gala dinner ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

A sum of Dh50 will be donated to Gulf For Good and Larchfield Children’s Home in Tanzania for every spot booked at the dinner. Traditional British dishes will be served and there will be live entertainment throughout the evening.

May 5; 7.30pm onwards; Dh750 per person; Port Rashid, Bur Dubai; qe2.com

Saturday

Disney fans can head to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for Disney Princess, The Concert, featuring performers from West End and Broadway.

The singers will be accompanied by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, and concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in royal attire. More than 30 Disney classics will be performed, including Let It Go from Frozen, A Whole New World from Aladdin and How Far I'll Go from Moana.

May 6 and 7; 1pm-4pm; from Dh150; City Walk; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Backstreet Boys at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019. Reuters

Popular boy band Backstreet Boys are performing on Sunday at the Etihad Arena, in their first-ever Abu Dhabi gig.

The concert marks their return to the region; their last performance was in Saudi Arabia in 2019 on the back of their well-received album DNA.

The Abu Dhabi show is part of the group's DNA World Tour with a sturdy 30-song set list featuring tracks from the album, as well as the greatest hits.