Things to do in the UAE this week, from Kevin Hart comedy tour to Bob Sinclar DJ night

There's plenty of variety across the UAE calendar this week — with events for foodies, sports enthusiasts and Broadway buffs alike.

This is The National's round-up of seven things to do over the next seven days, from February 20 to 26.

Monday

The annual food and beverage sourcing event, Gulfood, opens at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

More than 5,000 exhibitors are showcasing their products at the event, which runs until Friday. One of the key items on the agenda is Table Top, where renowned chefs are set to hold masterclasses and talks on sustainability and culinary fusions.

Chefs in attendance include Michelin-lauded Heinz Beck.

Visitor registration is required. More information is at gulfood.com

Tuesday

The Abu Dhabi Padel Master starts on Tuesday at Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Global padel stars will descend upon the UAE capital to compete, while spectators can explore a fan village that includes family activities and food trucks.

The event is the first master tournament on the World Padel Tour's 2023 calendar. Padel athletes will be battling for a share of the €450,000 ($482,000) prize fund at the Modon-sponsored event, the highest amount ever awarded in a WPT tournament.

Tickets start at Dh50. More information is available at Abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Wednesday

Comedian Kevin Hart is performing at the Etihad Arena on Wednesday, bringing his Reality Check tour to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Hart, who was named Yas Island's chief island officer in a tourism campaign early last year, last performed in Abu Dhabi in 2016. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor has promised that “big things are coming”.

Tickets start at Dh439. More information is available at www.etihadarena.ae

Thursday

Catch a performance by Bob Sinclar on Thursday at CouCou at The Palm Tower in Dubai. Photo: CouCou

French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar is performing at CouCou at Palm Jumeirah on Thursday.

Guests can expect to hear the artist's house hits, including World Hold On, Love Generation and Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now). On the menu is an array of dishes such as burrata, truffle tuna with yuzu, guacamole and snails in garlic butter.

February 23; Dh2,000 minimum spend per person; dinner starts at 8pm, Sinclar to perform from 11.30pm onwards; The Palm Tower; 052 451 2188

Friday

Shrek The Musical is playing at Dubai Opera. Photo: Broadway Entertainment Group

Shrek The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated film, is playing at Dubai Opera.

The show had its premiere on Broadway in 2008 and was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor and Best Actress in 2009.

Since its run on Broadway, it’s been performed on stages across countries including the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, China and Thailand.

Tickets start at Dh275

Saturday

At the Dubai Festival Arena, personal development company Mindvalley, headed by Vishen Lakhiani, is hosting its first seminar in emirate.

The two-day affair includes sessions about conscious parenting, improving memory and starting a wellness journey. British therapist Marisa Peer, the founder of Rapid Transformational Therapy, is one of the speakers at the event.

Tickets start at Dh1,833. More information is available at mindvalley.com

Sunday

Artwork by Rana Begum, who is having a solo exhibit at Alserkal Art Week this year. Photo: Alserkal

Alserkal Art Week returns on Sunday with a full week of exhibitions and pop-up events.

Some of the highlights in this year's Art Week include a solo exhibit by Rana Begum, featuring the artist's exploration of light and colour. The week-long event will also bring back Slow Art Walks, a series where guests are invited to tour the venue's galleries with a focus on “feeling and mindfulness” through art, rather than “observation and understanding”.

More information is available on alserkal.online