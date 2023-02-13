Things to do this week in the UAE, from an outdoor carnival to a new afternoon tea

A major music festival making its Dubai debut and family-friendly affairs showcasing local culture are among the highlights of the UAE's schedule this week.

Not to mention, Valentine's Day and the array of deals and offers to celebrate the day of romance on Tuesday.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do over the next seven days, from February 13 to 19.

Monday

The Chinese New Year menu of Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan in Abu Dhabi is only available until Monday.

The menu starts with a salad, with house-cured salmon and plum dressing, served alongside a dim sum trio of baked truffle duck puff, tiger prawn dumpling and wild mushroom puff.

Mains include baked corn-fed spatchcock with chestnut, morel mushroom and angelica root and wok-fried wild sea bass with enoki mushroom and spicy sesame soy.

Finish it off with a gold tiger-striped orange dark chocolate firecracker with mandarin sorbet.

6pm-11.30pm; prices start at Dh488 per person; Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7739; hakkasan.com

Tuesday

Catch a Valentine's Day performance by Emirati singer Not So Human on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Photo: W Abu Dhabi

On Yas Island, Emirati TikTok sensation Not So Human is hitting the stage at the Living Room by W Abu Dhabi for an intimate concert on Valentine's Day featuring some of his most popular social media covers.

Guests can expect songs such as Bruises by Lewis Capaldi, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra and Feeling Good by Michael Buble.

The singer rose to fame in 2019, when his cover of the Bruno Mars hit Talking to the Moon went viral. Now he is known for his emotional vocals and his ability to play several instruments.

Doors open at 6:30pm; from Dh280; W Abu Dhabi Yas Island; 02 656 0000

Wednesday

The Xposure International Photography Festival ends on Wednesday.

Works of emerging and established photographers are on display at the Expo Centre Sharjah, spanning a variety of topics from big cats to supercars and social issues to fashion trends, as well as man-made and natural wonders.

There are 68 solo and group exhibitions to explore. The main theme this year is climate change and its impact.

Visitor registration is required. More information is available at xposure.ae

Thursday

Try Sushisamba's new afternoon tea experience on Thursday. Photo: Sushisamba

Japanese-Peruvian venue SushiSamba has launched its first afternoon tea experience called Sky Tea, the name of which is inspired by its location on level 51 of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Guests can expect a selection of sweet and savoury bites, such as lobster mollete, smoked salmon with seasonal truffle, yuzu raspberry cake and cherry tart.

Diners will also receive a gift box, which includes perfumes, candles and diffusers.

Every Tuesday to Saturday; 4:30pm-6:30pm; Dh345 per person, Dh395 with a glass of champagne; Palm Jumeirah; reservations@sushisambadubai.com

Friday

The Maritime Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi kicks off on Friday, taking place at Al Bahar on the Corniche.

Now in its second year, the festival promises to immerse visitors in traditional coastal life, “recreating a historic shoreline trading community”.

It will run until February 26, and there will be several family-friendly activities throughout the event, including arts and crafts stations, cultural performances, as well as gastronomic experiences featuring traditional cuisine.

February 17 to 26; Tickets cost Dh30 for adults, Dh15 for children; Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche; Abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Saturday

For two days, the Dubai Design District is transforming into festival grounds as the outdoor carnival elrow XXL brings its massive production in the UAE for the first time.

The festival is particularly known for its colourful El Triangulo de las Rowmudas stage, adorned with over-the-top decorations and bright visuals, while dancers in stunning costumes dance around the venue.

It has been staged in more than 80 cities across the globe, including London, Barcelona, Ibiza and New York.

The Dubai line-up includes American DJ Armand van Helden, British actor Idris Elba, British DJ Sam Devine and Australian DJ Sonny Fodera.

Doors open at 2pm, and the festival ends at 2:30am; from Dh450; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Catch the last day of DAZ Festival in Al Ain on Sunday. Photo: Instagram/@dazfestival

Al Ain's Daz Festival is coming to a close on Sunday.

The nature-inspired event, formerly known as Dar Al Zain Festival, celebrates the great outdoors and the season of blooms at Al Jahili Park.

Several experiences and installations are on site, including the Pyramid Sphere, which features repeated geometric shapes that expand to form pyramids. There is also the Dazzle Haus, where visitors can explore five Earth-themed rooms.

Food is also in focus at the festival. London cafe Saint Aymes has a pop-up, as well as Nap Pizzeria, Let’s Popcorn and popular milk tea brand Tiger Sugar. There are also carnival rides and other children's activities.

4pm-midnight; from Dh25; Al Ain; dazfestival.ae