What to expect at the first Abu Dhabi Maritime Heritage Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahar area will be transformed into a historic coastal village from Friday as the capital celebrates its seafaring heritage as part of a new cultural festival.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Maritime Heritage Festival will begin on Friday and run until March 27. It will explore traditional practices, including sailing, shipbuilding, fishing, salting and pearl-diving.

The 10-day event will feature craft workshops and demonstrations, from net-casting to weaving, while storytelling sessions will provide an insight into what traditional coastal life was like in Abu Dhabi.

Festivalgoers will also be able to get out on to the water in kayaks, as well as pontoon and tricycle boats.

The festival will feature a dedicated area for traditional games, such as hand-to-hand wrestling, known as Al Mutaraha, and Al Tabba, which organisers describe as being "like baseball but played with palm fronds and dates”.

Traditional rowing races organised by the Emirates Heritage Club will also be held during the festival. Teams will compete in five 12-metre races along the Corniche for a chance at the championship title. The final race will take place on March 26.

Abu Dhabi Police will be competing in a range of heritage games on the last day of the festival as part of the Ministry of Interior's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

There will also be a falconry section at the event, which will give visitors the opportunity to learn more about the local practice.

Trainers from the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club will demonstrate the kookha – the ancient method of trapping falcons – and will showcase the birds’ instincts and skills.

At the heart of the festival will be a twist on the traditional majlis. Working with AD Media, Emarat FM presenter Hareb Al Suwaidi will host a daily show on the radio station in which he will speak with maritime heritage experts and experienced sailors (al nawakhtha), who will share their ocean adventures.

Join us to feel the thrill of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Rowing Race (40 ft class) competitions, organized by Emirates Heritage Club under the aegis of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, as part of the Maritime Heritage Festival scheduled to be held from March 18-27. pic.twitter.com/J4AYXbNOBL — نادي تراث الإمارات (@torathEHC) March 16, 2022

Visitors can explore the traditional souq that in addition to a design and crafts market will feature a wide selection of food vendors. They'll provide a curated culinary experience ranging from traditional local dishes to contemporary cuisine.

There will be a market holding fish auctions, as well as demonstrations on how to properly clean, salt and season the produce. An interactive trail, organised by the Abu Dhabi Fishermen Co-operative Society, will showcase the skills and traditions of the fishing community.

There will be live music daily, too. Musicians will perform the classic songs sung at sea, while blending these with choreography and acting.

Read more World Art Dubai 2022 is its biggest and most diverse event yet

Maritime traditions are deeply embedded in Abu Dhabi’s culture. Through this first Maritime Heritage Festival, this key facet of the emirate’s history will be shared with residents and visitors to raise awareness of local maritime practices and examine how these shaped the capital.

The festival's aim is also to develop partnerships and promote unifying efforts to achieve sustainable fishing practices and the conservation of marine resources.

Entry to the Maritime Heritage Festival will be Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children aged 5 to 12. It will be open daily from 4pm to 11pm. More information is available at admaritimefest.ae.