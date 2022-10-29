One Degree Cafe's desert pop-up returns after successful debut season

The UAE's al fresco scene is in full swing as people head out to enjoy the cooler nights — either in makeshift venues in the middle of the desert or on hotel terraces in the heart of the city.

One Degree Cafe, an outdoor venue that gained a cult following when it first opened last year, has announced its return for this winter season. Its desert pop-up will start welcoming guests again on Saturday.

The cafe is located on the Dubai-Sharjah border, about a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

The concept was first launched in January last year, where it originally only served a small selection of beverages and desserts. Later that year, the pop-up reopened with an expanded menu, as well as the addition of live entertainment.

Speaking to The National last year, One Degree Cafe's owner Ahmad Abdulla Alketbi said it was important for the venue to show the "traditional beauty of the UAE".

"We’ve recreated it with the look of the old Emirates, while still keeping it modern. For example, we’ve created some structures to resemble those they had in the UAE a long time ago," he said.

One Degree Cafe's winter pop-up is back. Ruel Pableo for The National

Other desert pop-ups also play to this novelty where guests are usually treated to specialty coffee from the comfort of swanky seating options, against the backdrop of picturesque dunes and mountains.

Last week, My Space Cafe opened a pop-up in Sharjah, signalling the return of the exciting alfresco season this year. More desert pop-ups are expected to announce reopening in the coming weeks.