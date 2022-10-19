Halloween in Abu Dhabi 2022: family meals, deals and free events

Abu Dhabi is going all out this Halloween, with a plethora of parties and a flurry of family-friendly fun in all corners of the capital.

Here are some to take part in. Or, if you're heading to Dubai for Halloween, here are some fun options.

Andalus Al Seef Resort

The Walk at Andalus Al Seef Resort will transform into a Spook Souq next Saturday. On offer are a range of child-friendly activities, including pumpkin decorating, scary slime and a magician. Adults can take part in some retail therapy at the artisan market with vendors offering clothing, homeware, skincare products and handmade arts and crafts. Food stalls will also be dotted about. Costumes are optional, but recommended.

October 29; 4pm-8pm; free to enter; Al Seef Mall, Al Salam Street; www.alseefvillagemall.ae

Coya Abu Dhabi

Prepare your bestial glamour for Coya’s Halloween night, which is celebrating Yelloween, the world of the wild wolf. Expect themed decor, eerie beats and foot-thumping entertainment as you dig in to in the Peruvian restaurant’s a la carte menu.

October 29; from 7pm; no minimum spend in the main restaurant; from Dh1,000 for those dining in Pisco Bar or the enclosed terrace; Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria; 02 306 7000; www.coyarestaurant.com

Niri Restaurant and Bar

The stylish Japanese venue is celebrating its first Halloween by inviting guests to channel their inner warrior for a night themed on Demon Slayer. There are plenty of inspirational costumes to be found within the manga series, which tells the tale of teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who joins a secret society and trains to fight evil after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon by the leader of the Twelve Kizuki, Muzan Kibutsuji.

October 29; 1pm-5pm; from Dh250; Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island; 02 546 8886

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Eerie decor, trick or treat activities for youngsters and live music courtesy of the QBand Royal Duo await at a brunch in the hotel’s family-friendly Le Corniche Dining restaurant. Dress up in your scariest best to win prizes.

The hotel’s Jazz and Fizz bar is hosting a spine-chilling Halloween party for adults only, complete with themed food, drink and decor, plus a complimentary drink for all those who dress up and prizes for the best dressed.

Family brunch October 29; 1pm-4pm; from Dh255 at Le Corniche; adults-only party October 29 and 31; 10pm-2am; a la carte menu at Jazz & Fizz; Corniche Road; 02 813 7777; www.sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island’s South Plaza will be transformed into a World of Spooks, full of family fun. Sign up for a costume competition and mystery games, take the little ones trick-or-treating, and enjoy a ghoulish line-up of live shows and roaming entertainment.

October 28 and 29; 4pm-10pm; South Plaza, next to The Galleria Al Maryah Island; www.almaryahisland.ae

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

The indoor theme park is celebrating Spooktober all month, with five new characters and non-stop family fun. Take the little ones to Cartoon Junction, where they can meet Daphne, Fred and Velma for the first time alongside Scooby-Doo and Shaggy. Pick up a candy bag and map to go along on the Twick or Tweet experience, running daily from 4pm to 7pm. Elsewhere, meet Gotham City’s most wanted, including Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, The Joker, The Riddler and Catwoman, plus newbies Poison Ivy and Two-Face. The park will be decked out in spooky furnishings, including an eerie change of outfit for the Bugs Bunny statue at the entrance.

Until October 31; 11am-8pm; Dh310; www.wbworldabudhabi.com

W Hotel Abu Dhabi

Face painting stands, spooky staff costumes, gourmet food. The Halloween-themed brunch at the Yas Island hotel promises to be not only scrumptious (think oysters, beef bao and spiced macaroons), but also satisfying, with Dh10 from every brunch package being donated to Brest Friends and Al Jalila Foundation.

October 29; 1pm-4pm; from Dh320; Yas Island; 02 656 0000

