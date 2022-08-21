New Korean market opens at Dubai's Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali

Shoppers have been heading to Festival Plaza in Dubai this weekend, as a market celebrating all things South Korea has opened to the public.

K-Market, which is running until August 28, brings together food, beauty, clothing, arts and more at the Jebel Ali mall.

Food stalls selling popular Korean street eats abound, with dishes such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), kimchi, kimbap and bubble tea on offer.

Popular home-grown supermarket 1004 Gourmet also has a stall, alongside Food Korea and Dul Set Cafe, which are all selling Korean groceries.

There’s a big focus on skincare — an industry South Korea has become globally renowned for — with beauty products available from KSouk and Lamise Beauty, from face creams and masks to moisturisers and more.

This weekend, there are also workshops being held, teaching participants traditional candle-making techniques.

K-pop fans can also catch regular dance performances throughout the weekends, as local troupes Zen1th and DXBfelicity are performing every two hours between noon and 6pm.

The market is open from 11am to 9pm each weekend.

Festival Plaza, which opened in December 2019, covers 64,800 square metres and is home to the region's largest Ikea. There are more than 120 stores at the mall, as well as a 500-seat food court, 40 other dining outlets and a Stay and Play children's soft play centre.

