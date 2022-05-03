Eid fireworks light up the sky above Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay

Eid Al Fitr was celebrated in spectacular fashion in Abu Dhabi on Monday night, with a stunning firework display lighting up the sky above Yas Bay.

The new Abu Dhabi destination, which is home to several restaurants and bars, as well as Etihad Arena, put on an impressive show to celebrate the first day of the holiday.

The display kicked-off three days of celebration at Yas Island, which will include two further firework displays taking place at 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, as well as a series of concerts.

On Tuesday night, Egyptian singer Amr Diab will make his debut on the Etihad Arena stage, performing a string of hits from his two-decade back catalogue.

On Wednesday evening, Kadim Al Sahir and Sherine Abdel Wahab will play the Yas Island venue, as the stars team up for a a night of exquisite balladry.

And although the Eid celebrations wrap up on Wednesday, the week’s events on Yas Island don’t stop there.

On Friday evening, US band Maroon 5 will make their Abu Dhabi debut with a show at Etihad Arena.

Formed in 2002, Maroon 5 have been a mainstay of chart hits thanks to singles such as This Love, Harder to Breathe and Moves Like Jagger. Their back catalogue showcases a number of influences, ranging from disco and funk to rock.

More information on the concerts and tickets is available at etihadarena.ae