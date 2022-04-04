Dubai Sports World opens for longest event yet

Dubai Sports World is back for its 12th year, running until September 21 at Dubai World Trade Centre, for its longest event yet.

The near six-month run, which gives fitness enthusiasts access to a range of indoor activities, is now at full capacity after it has been limited during the pandemic.

Facilities include those for football, padel tennis, cricket, tennis, badminton and more, spread across 20,000 square metres in Za’abeel Halls 3 to 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre, which operated as a Covid-19 field hospital for some time in 2020.

There are 42 different courts, including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches, as well as a wicket with nets for cricket fans.

Visitors play tennis at Dubai Sports World at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Visitors can also find two courts each for padel, tennis and volleyball matches, plus three basketball courts, 18 badminton courts and eight table tennis tables.

There are classes to be booked, academy and coaching options, as well as a series of tournaments to take place over the coming weeks.

The event is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with the Dubai Sports Council, and has various local partners that offer activities throughout the duration, including SoccerKids Dubai, Deepika Sports Academy and Badminton World Federation, to name a few.

“Today, there is far greater awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE’s leadership,” said Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

"The initiative aims to meet the community’s need for more sporting events and provides an opportunity to practise sport and socialise, in line with our vision of promoting the health, happiness and vitality of community members and enhancing opportunities for meeting and interacting with each other.”

Cricket facilities are available at Dubai Sports World. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Mahir Julfar, executive vice president – venue services management at Dubai World Trade Centre said this year will mark a return to form for an event that has become popular among sports fans since it began in 2011.

“With the easing of the pandemic restrictions ensuring a gradual return to normalcy across the city, the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World will provide an indoor haven for sport fans to come together and play with friends, colleagues or rivals.”

Dubai Sports World is open daily between 8am and midnight (1am during Ramadan), with prices starting from Dh20, depending on your choice of sport and time.

More information is available at dubaisportsworld.ae