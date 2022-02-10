Middle East landmarks including Burj Khalifa light up for inaugural Arabian Leopard Day

World-famous buildings and historic landmarks across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman will light up on Thursday to mark the very first Arabian Leopard Day.

Illustrations of the animal will be projected onto landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Saudi Arabia's Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai; King Faisal Foundation building in Riyadh, King's Road Tower in Jeddah, Adeer Tower in Al Khobar, Elephant Rock in AlUla in Saudi Arabia; plus a billboard on Sultan Qaboos University Street in Muscat. ​

It’s all part of an initiative for the protection and conservation of the critically endangered species. The Royal Commission for AlUla has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Catmosphere foundation to strengthen regional efforts to protect the Arabian Leopard.

As part of the initiative, Arabian Leopard Day is being marked with classroom education as well as social media outreach with the hashtag #ArabianLeopardDay. In a public show of support, many government entities across Saudi Arabia will incorporate the official Arabian Leopard Day logo on their websites and social media on Thursday. ​

To mark the occasion, Royal Commission for AlUla has also created an Instagram filter. Social media users can participate in the inaugural Arabian Leopard Day by sharing a picture of themselves with the filter on their stories with the hashtag #ArabianLeopardDay.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species declared the Arabian Leopard as Critically Endangered in 2008. Photo: Aline Coquelle

Known in Arabic as Al Nimr Al Arabi, the Arabian leopard has long represented beauty, tranquility, physical strength and fearlessness in the kingdom. However, while they once roamed freely through the Arabian Peninsula, their population has now dwindled to small, scattered groups across Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species assessed the Arabian Leopard as Critically Endangered since 2008, with current estimates stating that there are probably fewer than 200 adults in the wild.

“The Arabian Leopard is a powerful symbol of RCU’s aim to conserve and safeguard AlUla’s natural environment through far-reaching conservation efforts designed to protect the natural flora and fauna of this incredible part of north-west Arabia,” Amr AlMadani, chief executive of Royal Commission for AlUla.

“It is a sad reality that the Arabian Leopard is critically endangered. Ongoing threats to its natural habitat highlight the pressing need to step up conservation efforts that are so vital to the species’ long-term survival. We really want people to mark Arabian Leopard Day and engage with activities to raise awareness of, and help to protect, these majestic big cats."

RCU and Catmosphere have vowed to work together on a series of sustainable and innovative events, campaigns and outreach initiatives with the shared goal of safeguarding the future of the Arabian Leopard.

RCU has committed $25 million to the Arabian Leopard Fund, an independent organisation created to implement conservation projects across the leopard’s home range. It has also designated five nature reserves covering 12,500 square kilometres and will be working with leading experts such as Panthera and IUCN to activate, conserve and safeguard protected areas with a vision that leopards may someday roam freely again.