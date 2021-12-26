Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Sharjah: from camping to fine dining

Fine dining, music, cultural exhibitions and camping are some of the activities on offer as part of Sharjah’s New Year’s celebrations.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, also known as Shurooq, announced four destinations will be activated to ring in 2022 within the emirate. Al Majaz Waterfront once again forms the centrepiece of celebrations, with a 10-minute firework beginning at the stroke of midnight.

Al Noor Island, opened in 2015 and home to the popular Butterfly House, will host lavish dinner packages amid its tranquil lagoon surroundings from where diners can also see the fireworks display at Al Majaz Waterfront. The venue will open from 7pm and reservations can be made on info@alnoorisland.ae and 06 506 7000.

While last New Year’s Eve had a concert by Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi, festivities at Khor Fakkan will move from its stunning amphitheatre to the beach with an evening of fireworks and various dining options, including Emirati cuisine.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre's New Year event will feature desert camping, dancing and an instrumental concert by a guitarist. Photo: Shurooq

Those looking for a more culturally enriching experience should head to the Mleiha Archaeological Centre where New Year’s Eve packages include camping on the desert site and an eclectic performance programme featuring Emirati and fire dancing and an instrumental concert by a guitarist.

The event begins from 6pm and ends on New Year’s Day at 8am. Bookings can be made on 068021111 or mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae

Other NYE events in the UAE

Sharjah’s announcement comes after Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival said it will attempt to break three Guinness World Records with its New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

The 40-minute show will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form. The festival organising committee also lined up a series of folkloric and entertainment events and performances for the night.

Expo 2020 Dubai New Year's eve celebrations will feature an EDM concert by Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas plus fireworks. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai plans to have an epic night of its own with a 13-hour New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ performances by EDM stars Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas. Both artists will lead an international line-up of DJs hailing from the Mena region, India and the Philippines.

At midnight, the New Year will be marked by a “ball drop” at Al Wasl Plaza and a fireworks display.

The event is accessible to those with an Expo day pass.

Ras Al Khaimah also announced its New Year’s Eve programme. To be held in Marjah Island, the RAK NYE 2022 party features another massive fireworks display and a concert by Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa.

Tickets are from Dh52.50; doors open at 4pm. More information is at dubai.platinumlist.net