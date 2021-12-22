13-hour Expo 2020 New Year’s Eve party to feature DJs Armin Van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas

Dance music stars Armin Van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas will perform as part of Expo 2020 Dubai New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31.

Fresh from performing in front of more than 100,000 people at the Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, the DJs will take to the UAE stage as part of an epic 13-hour party ending at 4am.

Vegas's set will take place on the Jubilee stage from 11.30pm GST, while Van Buuren will take over the decks from 1.30am.

Armin van Buuren performs on stage during Soundstorm 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

Organisers say, both artists will lead an international line-up of DJs hailing from the Mena region, India and the Philippines.

The event is accessible to those with an Expo day pass.

When it comes to midnight, the new year will be marked by a “ball drop” at Al Wasl Plaza and a fireworks display.

The evening is also shaping up to be a treat for foodies, with more than 70 restaurants and 120 exclusive outlets, from kiosks to food trucks, operating on site.

A majority of these venues will be located at Festival Garden, the newly opened communal space in Jubilee Park.

More New Year’s Eve concerts in the UAE

The news comes as the UAE prepares for lively New Year’s Eve celebrations featuring concerts held with strict Covid-19 health guidelines in place.

These include performances by Robbie Williams at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm.

British singer Robbie Williams will perform at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on New Year's Eve. Getty Images

Known for hits Feel and Angels, the British singer will take to the stage at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner in the Asateer tent in the run-up to midnight.

In Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island, Lebanese singer Elissa will be joined by Emirati artists Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees for a concert at the promenade venue.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the RAK NYE 2022 celebration will feature a Guinness World Record attempt for the biggest fireworks display and a performance by Indian singer Guru Randhawa.