Five places to visit with children over the winter break in Abu Dhabi

If you're in Abu Dhabi during the winter break and looking for fun activities to do with your little ones, take a look at some places that are bringing the festivities to a whole new level in the emirate.

Here are five things that you can do with little ones this winter break.

1. The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland

Al Maryah Island's The Galleria has turned into an outdoor space into a winter wonderland. The festival, which includes snow-covered cottage and festive decorations, will have a selection of fun activities for families with children. There will be live entertainment shows, games and outdoor activities.

Date: Daily, until December 25

Time: 4:30pm-10:30pm

Location: Promenade, Al Maryah Island

2. Circuit X at Hudayriyat Island

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Circuit X, the latest adventure destination in Hudayriyat Island's Leisure and Entertainment District, spans four parks. All photos courtesy Circuit X

Circuit X, the adventure park on Hudayriyat Island, has launched its second season of X Camp: Operation Green Earth. The active educational programme, which runs from December 12 to 30, allows children to learn about the importance of protecting the earth while staying active. The programme includes hands-on learning activities and guided nature walks, in addition to activities across all the four Circuit X parks. This winter camp will combine elements of science, geography and nature, with climbing, ziplining, biking, and skateboarding. Suitable for children aged 6 to 14, prices are from Dh240 per day.

Date: Sunday to Thursday from December 12 to 30

Time: 8:30am-2pm

Location: Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island

3. The Children's Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Louvre Abu Dhabi's children museum. Victor Besa / The National

You can never go wrong with a day at the museum. Louvre Abu Dhabi's Children's Museum offers a variety of fun experiences for little ones, helping them explore emotions by playing, listening, drawing, or acting. The Children's Museum reopened its doors in June this year with Emotions! The New Art Adventure, which allows children to learn about four basic emotions – joy, sadness, fear and anger – all through fun games and immersive experiences. It is suitable for children from ages 4 to 10.

Date: Tuesday to Sunday, closed Mondays

Time: 10am-6:30pm

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

4. Yas Waterworld’s winter movie nights

For the third year, Yas Waterworld is bringing movie nights under the stars. Every Friday until December 24, families will be welcomed to enjoy the screening of fan-favourite films outdoors. Films include Polar Express, Happy Feet, Elf as well as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The films will be screened at the Amwaj Wave Pool, and seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Date: Every Friday until December 24

Time: 6pm

Location: Yas Waterworld, Yas Island

5. Winter festivities at Warner Bros and Ferrari World

Families can ring in the festive season at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi with its Winter on Italian Street which features holiday characters, roaming entertainment including the Candy-Cane Cabaret and the Jingle Bell Rock Band. Guests can practice their swing at Festive Trees and Tees Mini Golf featuring nine holes, while little ones can enjoy family-friendly activities at the Snowglobe Quest or at the Park’s signature experiences; Holly Jolly Craft and the Gingerbread Factory.

Over at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy Winter Spectacular, where the plaza will be transformed with wonderful decorations and an all-new show titled Bugs Saves the Holidays featuring Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Tweety, Sylvester and Daffy Duck. Home to 29 rides and attractions, guests can experience fun-filled adventures across six lands, bringing to life famous DC superheroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and beloved Animation characters such as Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones this holiday season.

Date: Until January 8, 2022. Check opening hours for each venue.

Location: Warner Bros and Ferrari World

