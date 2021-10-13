World's first 360-degree infinity pool to open on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

The world’s first 360-degree infinity pool will open on the Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah next month.

Suspended 200 metres in the air at the top of Palm Tower, Aura SkyPool Lounge will boast uninterrupted views of Dubai’s landmarks in every direction, while offering guests a luxury poolside experience.

Aura SkyPool Lounge is made up of two spaces; the pool deck, featuring the 750-square-metre infinity pool and comfortable sun loungers; and a lounge and bar area. Described as an “elegant oasis” filled with lush greenery, the space will be open from 10am to sunset daily.

There are three ticketing time slots available, offering a laid-back morning by the pool, an afternoon sunset session, or a full day enjoying the views. Prices start from Dh170.

“Aura is truly unlike any other destination in the UAE and the world,” said Antonio Gonzalez, chief executive of Sunset Hospitality, which has worked alongside Nakheel to bring the project to life. “With 360-degree views of some of the world’s most iconic sights, from the man-made Palm Jumeirah (celebrating this year 20 years since its construction) through to Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai – all in one view, it’s a breathtaking new destination that will continue to showcase the very best of Dubai.”

Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel said: "As the first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, Aura will not only offer an exceptional experience, but will also act as another focal destination that provides visitors with panoramic access to Palm Jumeirah’s brilliant architecture as well as key surrounding landmarks that have been pivotal to Dubai’s growth as a touristic destination.”

The menu at Aura’s lounge and bar, curated by head chef Craig Best, is inspired by famous Asian cities. It features dishes such as the Aura sticky confit duck salad, glazed miso salmon and loaded grilled cauliflower.

Earlier this year, The View at The Palm opened on the 52nd floor of Palm Tower. The landmark is also set to become home of the Middle East's first SushiSamba restaurant, set to open on the 51st floor in November.