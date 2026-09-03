Why is the Mitsubishi Pajero so popular in the UAE?

There’s a handful of vehicles you’re almost guaranteed to see traipsing up and down towering dunes on any desert excursion in the UAE – among these are the Toyota LandCruiser, Nissan Patrol, Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Pajero.

The tri-diamond marque’s enduring all-terrainer has a long history in the UAE, dating back to the launch of the first-gen model in the early 1980s. It was an instant hit with buyers seeking a robust and no-nonsense, go-anywhere car.

Underpinned by a rugged body-on-frame construction and powered by a reliable and frugal 2.6-litre four-cylinder engine, the versatility and durability of Mitsubishi’s SUV were the key to its success in our region. Among the Pajero’s initial USPs were independent front suspension that smoothed out desert tracks, strong on-road handling and manoeuvrability.

Initially launched as a three-door, short-wheelbase model with metal or canvas tops, Mitsubishi broadened the Pajero’s target audience in 1983 by launching a five-door, long-wheelbase version. This variant seated up to seven people, making it a popular choice for UAE families. A jack-of-all-trades, it was equally comfortable doing the school run as it was tackling cross-country excursions to destinations that weren’t accessible by tarmac-covered roads.

Capability without the bulk

A 1983 Mitsubishi Pajero test drive in Switzerland. Getty Images Show caption: A 1983 Mitsubishi Pajero test drive in Switzerland. Getty Im…

Although the Pajero was smaller than its Toyota LandCruiser and Nissan Patrol contemporaries, this was reflected in Mitsubishi’s more affordable pricing that, at the time, enabled it to occupy a niche in the domestic market.

Continuous evolution kept the Pajero competitive against the opposition, while upgrades such as the introduction of a V6 engine in 1988 added power and refinement.

Deeper insight into what made the Pajero such a success in our region is provided by Ahmad Pervez, founder and chief of Dubai Offroaders, a licensed premier desert-driving institute founded in 2007.

“Among the qualities that have made the Pajero a UAE desert legend are its Super Select 4WD system, good V6 engines, compliant suspension, sensible weight and decent ground clearance,” says Pervez. “A Pajero doesn’t need to be the most powerful 4x4 in the desert to be one of the most effective. That is probably its greatest strength.”

Built for the desert

Mitsubishi deviated from its playbook with the third-generation Pajero, launched in 1999, as it made the switch from a body-on-frame structure to a more car-like monocoque chassis. This wasn’t necessarily a handicap, says Pervez, who explains: “The third-generation Pajero was arguably optimised for the type of off-roading that dominates the UAE. Desert driving isn’t rock crawling.”

He adds: “In the dunes, you generally want low weight, good power delivery and compliant suspension that delivers stability, traction and predictable handling. The Pajero delivered all of those reasonably well. And when you factor in the Super Select II [4WD system], it makes for an extraordinarily useful combination for desert driving.

“The Pajero could run in 2H on the road, select 4H when entering the desert, and use the centre differential lock and low-range modes when conditions demanded them. So, the monocoque didn’t detract from the Pajero’s fundamental off-road DNA.”

In 1985, Patrick Zaniroli and Jean da Silva drove a specially prepared Pajero to victory in the Paris-Dakar Rally. Photo: Mitsubishi Show caption: In 1985, Patrick Zaniroli and Jean da Silva drove a speciall…

Apart from serving as daily transport for thousands of UAE families over the years, the Pajero also carved out a rich motorsport legacy. French duo Patrick Zaniroli and Jean da Silva drove a specially prepared Pajero to victory in the 1985 Paris-Dakar Rally, the first of 12 triumphs in the punishing event for Mitsubishi’s stalwart. The vehicle achieved seven wins in a row from 2001 to 2007, earning Mitsubishi Motors a Guinness World Record for consecutive titles.

The Pajero returns

The newly unveiled 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero. Photo: Mitsubishi Show caption: The newly unveiled 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero. Photo: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi brought the curtain down on the Pajero’s four-decade production run in 2021, and the nameplate had remained dormant until this week's reveal of an all-new fifth-generation model that reprises the rugged spirit of the 1980s original.

Pervez gives the new model a provisional thumbs-up, saying: “Having seen the fifth-generation Pajero revealed, I think Mitsubishi has made one very important decision correctly – it has brought the Pajero back to a proper ladder-frame architecture with a rigid rear axle, rather than trying to turn it into another premium crossover.”

Mitsubishi itself describes the new car as a flagship cross-country SUV built around the traditional combination of off-road capability, reliability and comfort, and these traits are expected to resonate well with the Pajero’s traditional audience in the UAE.