Europe’s classic car rallies are a tourism model the UAE is perfectly primed to explore

With the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix about to ignite Yas Marina Circuit, the roar of engines reminds us that speed has always thrilled the senses. Yet beyond Formula One’s futuristic spectacle, a quieter revolution in motoring culture is unfolding – one powered not by carbon fibre and telemetry, but by chrome, oil and memory.

A recent study I worked on, Driving Nostalgia: Historic Car Rallies and Heritage-Based Sport Tourism Experiences in Europe, is one of the first of its kind to examine this phenomenon in depth. Along with fellow researchers Evangelos Christou and Ioanna Simeli, I investigated five of Europe’s most iconic rallies: the Mille Miglia in Italy, the Historic Acropolis Rally and the Philpa International Rally in Greece, the Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique and Germany’s Heidelberg Historic.

We found that nostalgia, not competition, was the main motivation for participants. Based on 51 detailed interviews, 84 per cent of respondents said they joined to “relive the glory days” of classic motoring, while fewer than one in ten mentioned winning. Authenticity, the unfenced paddocks, the smell of oil and the vintage soundtracks proved so powerful that visitors stayed, on average, an extra day beyond their original booking. That single day added millions of euros in tourism income to the rural towns hosting the routes.

Participants at this year's Mille Miglia, which goes from Brescia to Rome and back. Getty Images

The scale of these rallies shows how emotion becomes economy. The Mille Miglia alone attracts about 600,000 spectators and 400 cars each year, supported by 2,000 crew members and dozens of local sponsors.

In Greece, the Historic Acropolis Rally increased hotel occupancy in mountain towns by about 22 per cent compared with non-event weeks, according to official tourism data. Nearly three-quarters of foreign drivers and spectators shared images or short videos that promote their host destinations online, proving that nostalgia travels far beyond the finish line.

Participants often described the experience as a kind of time travel. “When the engine barked at the start ramp, I was 10 again, watching heroes on a black-and-white TV,” one 64-year-old driver said. Younger drivers, born long after these cars were built, joined to “experience real driving before it disappears”.

What they found was not simply competition, but what us researchers call “mobile heritage museums”, moving exhibitions of craftsmanship, community and continuity.

That sense of community is at the heart of the phenomenon. In one rally, when a classic Porsche broke down on a remote Greek mountain stage, mechanics from Italy, Germany and the UK rushed to help. Villagers brought torches and pastries. Rival crews became friends.

We recorded more than 40 spontaneous acts of assistance during the events, evidence that camaraderie often outweighs rivalry. “They became a family within minutes,” one participant said.

Members of the public interact with classic cars ahead of the Monte Carlo rally in Paisley, Scotland. Getty Images

This emotional chemistry has measurable consequences. Repeat visitation rates among participants exceeded 80 per cent, and most planned future trips with family or club members. Such loyalty, combined with high spending and low environmental footprint, has positioned historic rallies as a model for what tourism planners call “high-yield, low-density” events.

The findings also highlight the potential for adaptation beyond Europe. The UAE, with its strong car culture and passion for design, could create its own version of these heritage-based rallies. A “Desert Miglia”, tracing routes between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah could blend Emirati hospitality with global automotive history. Such an event would extend the visitor season, disperse tourism income into smaller communities, and celebrate the country’s dual love of innovation and tradition.

Accessibility remains a challenge: restoring a classic car can cost more than Dh150,000, limiting entry to wealthier enthusiasts. Yet many clubs now lend vehicles to young drivers or sponsor apprenticeships in restoration workshops, ensuring that mechanical skills and cultural appreciation pass to the next generation. These practices turn heritage into living education rather than static display.

A competitor at the 20th Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique in Monaco in 2017. AFP

For participants, the reward is emotional as much as mechanical. The study documented tears at start lines, hugs among strangers, and lifelong friendships forged in roadside repairs. Long after the chequered flag, digital groups and club meetings sustain what one driver called “a travelling republic of friendship”.

In a time of digital overload, the sound of an engine rebuilt by hand offers something rare: authentic connection.

As Abu Dhabi welcomes the world’s most advanced race cars, the message from Europe’s historic rallies is clear: progress and preservation can share the same road. Classic cars may look like relics, but they carry the most modern lesson of all, that technology moves fast, but heritage is what keeps us grounded.

Anestis Fotiadis, is a professor and assistant dean of research and outreach for the College of Business, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi

