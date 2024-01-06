First Sharjah Classic Cars Festival to be held in February

Start your engines, the first Sharjah Classic Cars Festival is almost here.

From February 2, vintage car lovers from across the UAE will be able to gather at the three-day event, which will be held under the slogan "More Than Just Cars".

It aims to unite enthusiasts and owners and showcase rare vintage vehicles representing automotive lineage not just of the UAE but from around the world, said organiser Sharjah Old Cars Club.

A location for the event is yet to be announced.

Besides vehicle displays, the event family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages. There will also be discussions with owners of the UAE's rarest vintage cars, interactive workshops, entertainment, as well as an area designated for food trucks.

"We chose the slogan to reflect our belief that vintage cars are more than just vehicles," said Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, president of the car club. "They are chronicles of human history and evolution and a source of inspiration, particularly for the youth, who are driven by innovation and distinction.

"Through the festival, we aim to offer a holistic experience encompassing educational, recreational and commercial dimensions, making the festival a socio-cultural and economic gala."

Besides hosting events throughout the year, the Sharjah Old Cars Club also manage the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, which displays more than 100 classic cars manufactured in the early 20th century.

More information on Sharjah Classic Cars Festival is available on Sharjah Old Cars Club's Instagram account