The future is now: Tensor Robocar unveiled in Dubai

In a city defined by its seeming pursuit of the impossible, the unveiling of the Tensor Robocar at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport feels a little more than a product launch.

This is not another electric vehicle, the company says, it is a category-defining machine.

Although engineered in California, it's reveal in Dubai is fitting. For a city with a strategic vision to transform a quarter of all journeys into self-driving trips by 2030, the arrival of this car is a seismic shift, marking a new chapter in the UAE’s quest for urban innovation.

Speaking to The National, Amy Luca, Tensor’s chief marketing officer, is clear about what makes the Robocar so appealing.

“It’s about convenience, privacy and getting your time back, as you don’t have to focus on the road anymore,” she says. “You can drive if you want to, but it’s your choice to do so."

The owner can decide whether to drive themselves or let the Robocar do the work for them. Photo: Tensor

As you stand before the Tensor Robocar, its design speaks of both purpose and sophistication.

It carries the presence of a large SUV, with a commanding size, yet its form is an elegant, minimalist study in efficiency.

Its drag coefficient is remarkably low for a vehicle of its size, a testament to an aerodynamic design that manages to minimise air resistance despite a complex array of external sensors.

This is a machine where every contour and angle serves a purpose, a vehicle where design is a servant to a higher intelligence – and this is its most striking feature.

The Robocar is not a legacy EV with autonomous capabilities bolted on, it is, Tensor asserts, an “agentic robot on wheels”.

Its architecture, developed over a decade, is natively autonomous, unlike any of the vehicles already available that can drive themselves.

At its core is a vast sensor suite of more than 100 integrated components, including 37 cameras and 11 radars.

Each of these sensors is integrated to provide a 360-degree safety shield, with features such as radar-transparent materials and a low hood profile designed to reduce blind spots and enhance pedestrian safety.

Tensor's engineering is perhaps best exemplified by its dual-system AI. Modelled on human cognition, this system operates on two levels.

The first is for fast, reflexive reactions – the instant decision-making required for everyday driving. The second allows the car to navigate rare and complex situations.

This layered approach is what enables the vehicle to handle a wide range of scenarios, from the sudden glare of the desert sun and the ubiquitous dust of the region to the unexpected downpours that can challenge even the most experienced human driver.

Hugo Fozzati, Tensor’s chief business officer, addresses the ongoing issue that many may still find driverless vehicles intimidating.

“Before, this seemed to be the stuff of science-fiction,” he tells The National. “People’s attitudes are changing though - we know lots of people in California who now refuse to put their children inside human-driven taxis, opting solely for autonomous cars.”

What truly sets the Tensor Robocar apart, though, is its commitment to private ownership. Unlike the fleet-dependent robotaxis we’ve seen in other cities, notably in recent years on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, this is a vehicle designed for individual autonomy.

Intelligent cleaning systems, complete with mini wipers and high-pressure pumps, ensure uninterrupted visibility in a climate where dust and sand are constant adversaries. Autonomous parking and charging capabilities, along with continuous self-diagnosis, means the vehicle is always ready for a journey, even when stored offline.

Inside, the cabin redefines the driver-passenger relationship.

The motor features the world’s first folding steering wheel and a sliding display. Photo: Tensor

It features the world’s first folding steering wheel and a sliding display, which retract to create six inches of extra space and an open floor plan when in autonomous mode.

This design philosophy liberates the occupants from the traditional roles of driver and passenger, allowing them to relax, work, or engage with the vehicle’s technology in a truly immersive way. The experience is complemented by premium, vegan microfibre suede – a sustainable and durable material that provides exceptional comfort in the region's climate.

From a regulatory standpoint, Tensor Robocar's launch in Dubai is particularly significant. The vehicle is purpose-built to meet the internationally recognised SAE Level 4 autonomy standards and is engineered to exceed global safety benchmarks. The company has a strategic partnership to offer the world's first insurance policy specifically for robocars, which speaks to the maturity of this product and its readiness for the market.

By bringing such a robust and compliant vehicle to the forefront, Tensor is not only entering the UAE, it is looking to actively help shape the regulatory and social landscape for autonomous vehicles in the region. Looking ahead to its planned release in the second half of next year, the potential impact of a vehicle like the Robocar on the UAE is immense.

Firstly, it aligns perfectly with the country's agenda to foster an economy driven by technology and innovation. By becoming a hub for personal autonomous vehicles, the Emirates can solidify its position as a living laboratory for future mobility, attracting further investment and talent in the AI and tech sectors.

Secondly, the vehicle's unique design and capabilities address key local challenges. The ability to navigate the desert environment, the built-in resilience to dust and sand, and the focus on privacy are all features that are likely resonate strongly.

Furthermore, the convenience of a car that can park and charge itself will be a powerful draw in areas where such things can often be a challenge.

The promise of a truly hands-off, stress-free commute is a compelling value proposition that could prove appealing to the UAE’s city-dwelling residents.

In a place that is perpetually looking forward, Tensor's Robocar may well be a marker of the future arriving on our doorstep. By offering a vehicle that provides freedom, safety and a new kind of luxury, Tensor is poised to transform not only how we get around, but how we think about our relationship with our cars.

It’s an ambitious proposition admittedly, but the Robocar and the vehicles that will inevitably follow in its wake could prove a neat fit for the Emirates.

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Takreem Awards winners 2021 Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon) Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya) Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar) Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan) Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA) Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon) Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative