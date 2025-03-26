JAC E30X review: Pint-sized EV is funky, fun and affordable

Some cars occupy a very definite niche. Lots of people wouldn’t fancy zipping around in a whopping 4x4, but there are plenty of others who couldn’t imagine anything better. The JAC E30X will probably similarly divide opinion. It’s the kind of car that if the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/07/09/spice-girls-turn-25-worlds-best-selling-female-group-marks-quarter-century-milestone/" target="_blank"><i>Spice World</i> </a>movie was being remade, might feature heavily. And that's simply because it radiates fun, cuteness and … well, jollity. Its pleasing bubble shape, reminiscent of many other curvy cars – not least the Volkswagen Beetle and Fiat 500 – indicates as much, as do what the manufacturer calls its Angel Eyes headlights, which wink at you in a relatively entertaining fashion. Approaching the E30X, the flush-mounted door handles pop out automatically. Once inside, it's clear that the attention JAC has paid to the external features has been extended to the cabin. It has a quality feel for a car that is most assuredly a less-expensive electric option, with comfortable and surprisingly spacious seats amid a trim that would be expected in pricier vehicles. The driver’s instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is admittedly basic, but the 15.6-inch infotainment screen prominently in the centre of the dashboard definitely takes things up a notch. As expected, the E30X zips along. Its early acceleration is just what is needed to manoeuvre around some of the more mammoth vehicles in city traffic, and that bubble shape gives driver and passengers a decent view of what’s happening around and about. The car slows down sharply, admittedly, but that is not unusual in smaller cars. It also means the best option for travel is its one-pedal mode. In fact, drivers probably only need to use the brake when they want to park. JAC has put some<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/07/09/chinese-car-sales-soar-in-uae-as-motorists-favour-lower-cost-and-more-features/" target="_blank"> intriguing features in the E30X</a>. The indicators, for example, make an ever-so-slightly different sound depending on which way the car is turning. Not the most useful thing, but indicative that JAC was seeking elements to make the car distinctive from the drawing board onwards. While getting up to speed on the motorway is no problem, the E30X is, realistically, an urban vehicle. The space for luggage is predictably minimal, so it might be worth opting for something bigger if going on a family trip that requires putting in some miles. However, the E30X fights its corner as a compact commuter vehicle, both in practicality and stylishness. It might be a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/30/electric-car-vinfast-8-vietnam-dubai/" target="_blank">budget option</a>, but considering it’s an electric car, it's a decent choice for the money.