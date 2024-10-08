Audi Q2 2024 review: Cordial compact SUV makes its mark

Audi might not be a manufacturer sitting at the forefront of your mind if you were in the market for a new SUV and pondering potential options. It really isn’t a style of vehicle the brand is famous for, having made its name with luxury sedans and a variety of roaring sporty jobs. However, that doesn’t mean the SUVs it does produce aren’t worthy of your attention. In fact, Audi produces a range of crossovers, in all shapes and sizes, and one of the newer, weenier options comes in the shape of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/join-the-q-audis-q2-is-a-nifty-crossover-in-a-crowded-sector-1.2294" target="_blank">Q2</a>. The latest in the line-up is a refreshed version of a car that first blinked its headlights in the evening light after emerging from Audi’s manufacturing plants in 2016. For Middle East buyers, though, it is a much more recent arrival, having only been officially available here since July this year. The Q2 is classified as being a premium compact SUV, in line with the likes of say the (probably more well-known) <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2021/10/06/road-test-the-volkswagen-t-roc-is-economical-comfortable-and-versatile/" target="_blank">Volkswagen T-Roc</a> or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/road-test-john-cooper-works-clubman-and-countryman-prove-a-big-hit-in-uae-desert-1.944723" target="_blank">Mini Countryman</a>. That comparative-notoriety thing could well be down to Audi’s offering having a more humdrum moniker in comparison to the other pair, but nominative issues aside, the Q2 stands up as a definite contender in this automotive class. From the outset, it has a pleasingly bold and genial appearance, giving off a more friendly look than some of the growlers produced by other manufacturers that often recall the kind of vehicles you might see in a<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-mad-max-fury-road-1.135328" target="_blank"><i>Mad Max</i> film</a>. The 2024 Q2 has had some significant upgrades, most notably regarding its infotainment system and virtual cockpit set-up. When you’re out on the road, the car, being compact (the clue is in the description) feels responsive, and the acceleration is decent enough to get you up to speed with motorway traffic when you’re entering from a feeder lane very nicely. This can be a problem with smaller SUVs, but the Q2 has no worries in that area. It feels good in an urban environment too, though that’s probably where you’d keep it – the Q2 has some off-road ability, but it should stay on firmer surfaces. When it comes to build quality, well… it’s an Audi, so that side is, as far as we could tell, faultless. The Q2 is one of Audi’s cheaper automotive options, but that doesn’t make it a budget option. That said, the starting price of less than Dh140,000 in the UAE gives it definite potential. There are cheaper models in the class, but the general feel of the Q2 is unlikely to leave you wishing you’d opted for something less expensive. Admittedly, one suspects Audi will be selling rather more of these in areas with streets that are on the narrow side – places where a beefier SUV is harder to justify – as opposed to the kind of regions where a tough car is likely to prove useful on a regular basis. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider one though. Audi has clearly gone for a mix of stylishness and practicality with the 2024 version, and the technicians and designers responsible have succeeded in their aims. There’s plenty of fun to be had in a Q2, and if you’re in need of a quality family compact that is roomier than most of your mainstream sedans – while also being higher off the ground, of course – it remains a solid option.