The Audi Q2 2024 is a refreshed version of a car that was first launched in 2016. All photos: Audi AG

Lifestyle

Motoring

Audi Q2 2024 review: Cordial compact SUV makes its mark

If you’re in need of a quality family car that is roomier than most of your mainstream sedans, this one's for you

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

October 08, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender