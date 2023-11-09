Lamborghini Revuelto makes UAE debut

The Lamborghini Revuelto has roared into the region for the first time.

At two separate showroom events in the UAE, supercar fans were given their first state of the flashy Dh2 million (or thereabouts) ride. It was revealed in the brand’s signature orange hue in front of appreciative audiences.

It is the successor to the Aventador and was first announced in March.

Few are aware of how Lamborghini started life as a tractor producer, and one branch of the company is still involved in that endeavour. How things can change in the corporate world.

The Revuelto is typical of the kind of cars Lamborghini has become famous for producing over the last few decades.

True to form for the Raging Bull, it is a heads-down-and-charge affair with a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine.

With the addition of a trio of electric motors, the new arrival can generate an undeniably mammoth 1,015hp and nearly 1,500Nm of torque.

It goes 0-100kph in around 2.5 seconds.

The time to 200kph is only a little over double that, meaning it’s one of those cars that'll cause concern in a track situation as it never seems to stop accelerating.

Fearsome is one way to describe it

The Revuelto has been created with the most lightweight materials available, which gives it Lamborghini’s best power-to-weight ratio.

There are also 13 different drive modes.

Rakan Turki, chief executive of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, referred to the unveiling as a “quantum leap” for the company, with “overwhelmingly positive feedback” on the Revuelto, which currently sits as the brand’s flagship model.

There is no word on final pricing yet, but, as previously mentioned, the Dh2 million estimate is a suitable guideline.

The Revuelto will be available early next year.