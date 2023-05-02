Land Rover drives to great lengths for success with new Defender models

Land Rover has beefed up its Defender range with the introduction of the 130 Outbound and 130 V8 models.

The new arrivals are the longest in the range, with the heftiest of the pair offering a third row of seats allowing for up to eight passengers.

Both 130 models stretch 5.3 metres in length — almost a metre longer than the previous 90 model (4.5 metres), while the 110 is five metres.

The elongation is noticeable in the look of the car, giving the impression that the 130 might be able to lift its front wheels off the deck with the back fully laden.

Few would argue it maintains a smart look though, and one still in keeping with the boxy Land Rovers from decades ago.

The brand is touting the 130 Outbound as the “ultimate luxury explorer”.

This one is only available in a five-seat format, evidently being destined for comfortable touring and maximum luggage capacity in whatever environment drivers choose to take it into. A holiday ride, if you will.

The 130 Outbound comes in petrol and diesel engine formats, each in a 5-litre size, which produce 400 and 300 horsepower respectively.

Both feature hybrid technology options for optimum performance and efficiency.

Expand Autoplay A posse of Land Rover Defender 130s get moving through the sands of Dubai. All photos: JLR

Meanwhile, the other new arrival, the 130 V8, is the power option.

This version has also been fitted with a 5-litre engine, but the engineers have revved this one up.

The car is capable of producing nearly 500hp and 610Nm of torque, and it can reach 100kph from a standing start in around 5.7 seconds.

That’s a sight those outside the vehicle might find impressive, should they choose to watch.

Colour options are limited to black or grey with the 130 V8, so for those after something with the gloss and pizzazz of a beach buggy you may have to look elsewhere.

After plenty of cold-weather testing, the new 130 range had a workout in Dubai earlier this year, taking on the drifting sands outside the city centre.

The Defender 130 range has a starting price of $85,975 and the cars will be available later this year.