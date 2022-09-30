James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Aston Martin sells for nearly £3 million at auction

A replica of an Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in James Bond blockbuster “No Time to Die” has sold for nearly £3 million at auction.

Proceeds from the Christie's sale, which fetched £2.92m ($3.18m), will be donated to charity along with receipts from the sale of 24 other lots auctioned at a special sale of items marking 60 years of 007.

The replica comes fitted with imitation machine guns behind the headlights.

MORE ON CARS Gene Ponder classic car collection sells for $24m at auction

“Externally it looks exactly like the DB5 that we all associate with James Bond, internally [it's] a completely different beast to be capable of all the incredible stunts and the driving that they did,” Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private and iconic collections at Christie's and head of the James Bond sale, told Reuters before Wednesday's sale.

A further 35 lots have been put up for auction online until October 5.

The replica of the famous Aston, one of eight specially designed and manufactured for the 2021 film, is the only DB5 stunt car put up for sale by Aston Martin and EON productions, according to Christie's.

Other items on sale include cars as well as notable costumes and accessories linked to the franchise.