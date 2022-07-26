MG Marvel R vehicle testing continues in UAE desert

MG’s SUV the Marvel R continues to undergo testing in the desert heat as the manufacturer further prepares it for a Middle East launch.

The carmaker says this is a crucial phase for the brand, as it looks to pave the way for future all-electric releases in the region.

The Marvel R has so far been pushed to the limits as part of a range of different evaluations in various hot weather situations and conditions. The tests began in the UAE in 2021 and continue both in the Emirates and other GCC countries.

Like most manufacturers of late, electric offerings are key to MG’s future output, the company unveiled a radical new concept car in 2021 called the Cyberster.

This looks to be a vehicle less built for sand than the Marvel R, but, if it ever gets manufactured, which is not likely if previous experience of showcase designs is anything to go by, MG envisages supercar performance and an 800-kilometre range.

However, the look of the Cyberster could be key to MG’s offerings over the coming years, as it features design cues from the brand’s classic MGB Roadster from the 1960s and '70s.

Expand Autoplay The MG Cyberster concept takes design cues from the classic MGB GT roadster. All photos: MG

The company’s designers have opted for a less futuristic look with the Marvel R, but it remains distinctly contemporary with its hunkered down stance, minimalistic front and rear headlight set up and brash air intakes.

Similarly, it manages to retain an air of both elegance and intent in its body shape.

MG has a strong track record of growth in the Middle East of late, the company reported a 35 per cent increase in sales in the first three months of 2022 compared to the previous year.

In 2020, it broke into the GCC’s top 10 car manufacturers by numbers of units sold, a position the brand continues to occupy.

The Marvel R was launched in other markets in 2021. As of yet, there is no firm date on when it will arrive in the Middle East.