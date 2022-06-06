Sporty Bentley Bentayga S storms into the Middle East

Bentley has just unleashed the Bentayga S in the Middle East and it’s a luxury SUV with more than a smattering of sportiness about it.

In fact, the manufacturer says it’s the most agile SUV model it has produced, and it was inspired by feedback from customers who fancied something roomy with dynamism as a focal point.

To this end, the Bentayga S has been fitted out with Bentley’s four-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol engine. This latest-generation engine develops 542 brake horsepower and 770Nm of torque.

You can reach 100 kilometres per hour in about 4.5 seconds, with the car being able to hit 290kph, pedal to the metal. All very impressive in a vehicle that comes with cabin options that range from four to seven seats.

It also has what Bentley refers to as a “more sporting soundtrack”, citing the effects of a newly designed exhaust pipe set-up.

When it comes to its new looks, the Bentayga S has been adorned with a series of black flourishes — including dark-rimmed head and tail lights, with similar treatment being given to the bumper grilles and wing mirrors — and an S insignia liberally spread inside and out.

Other features include a larger rear spoiler that significantly extends the roofline, providing improved aerodynamic stability at speed. The car has also been fitted with new 22-inch wheels.

Inside, Alcantara is heavily featured across the seat cushions and back-rest centre panels, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim and headlining.

There is a new seat design as well, geared towards giving the car a more sporty feel.

The new Bentayga S shares a fully digital driver’s information panel, which can be customised and features real-time lighting effects, with the earlier Bentayga Speed.

No word on pricing yet, but the cars are in showrooms across the Middle East.

