Infiniti muscles into the Middle East with 2022 QX60

Infiniti’s 2022 QX60 will be jostling bumpers with the luxury SUV crew in the Middle East imminently after the company revealed a few early shots of the vehicle last year.

The next-generation model, which, the carmaker says, has been redesigned from scratch, is not dissimilar to its most recent relative, but, pleasingly, early impressions show it differs in some subtle and undoubtedly appealing ways.

For a start, the new model has what Infiniti calls Japanese-influenced details. These include an “origami-inspired” signature mesh grille, kimono folds in “digital piano key” lighting signatures, as well as an “aesthetic of ripples on a pond interpreted in the leather-appointed seats”.

Infiniti says this is a departure from previous models, as it’s a step further in its aim to combine motoring athleticism with harmony and simplicity.

All very zen so far.

The QX60 pairs intuitive technology and driveline dynamics with its 279-horsepower, 3.5-litre V6 engine, joined up to an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission.

It sounds fairly meaty in a car that isn’t huge as far as SUVs go, but Infiniti says the powertrain will deliver a responsive drive that’s quiet and poised, which is something we could all do with.

The car’s all-wheel drive system has been enhanced as well. Now, it almost instantly engages when it detects wheel slip for a superior driving experience. Also, up to half of the available power can be sent to the rear wheels for increased grip when you need it. All very useful should the dunes come a-calling.

It has also been fitted with zero-gravity, ergonomic seating. Tech includes a 12.3-inch interactive touchscreen for infotainment. You can also get models with a wireless charging mat, large enough to support the biggest iPhone.

The new QX60 has a fresh colour option Infiniti seemed pleased with, and they’re calling it Moonbow Blue, which is a hue that has been designed to resemble the colours that adorn summer skies at dusk.

Anyone who fancies trying a new QX60 out will be able to book a test drive across the region from June 2022. There’s no definite word on pricing yet, but base models are being sold in the US for $47,875.

Battery-powered BMW iX M60 does it differently — in pictures